Greenbrier Announces Renewal & Extension of $1 Billion of Bank Facilities

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Greenbrier Announces Renewal & Extension of $1 Billion of Bank Facilities

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Maturities extended into 2026 and beyond

Completes $1.5 billion of refinancing activity

PR Newswire

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Aug. 30, 2021

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) ("Greenbrier"), a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets, today announced the renewal and extension of three bank facilities totaling over $1.0 billion. Greenbrier successfully renewed and extended its $600 million domestic revolving facility and $292 million term loan five years while its Greenbrier Leasing subsidiary's non-recourse $200 million term loan was renewed and extended six years. Following this activity, Greenbrier has no material debt maturing in the next five years and staggered maturities beginning in 2026 and into 2028.

William A. Furman, Chairman and CEO said, "I would like to thank Greenbrier's bankers, including Bank of America, N.A., for their strong and steady support. Extending Greenbrier's banking facilities to maintain our strong liquidity profile has been a critical part of our strategy for managing the business through the pandemic and into recovering markets. During the last five months, Greenbrier has refinanced nearly $1.5 billion of debt, almost doubling the tenor of our debt by extending maturities into 2028."

Furman added, "With a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 1:1 and dividends paid to shareholders for 29 consecutive quarters, Greenbrier has prudently managed capital to maximize shareholder returns. Expansion of the GBX Leasing platform continues through Greenbrier's purposeful approach to capital deployment that balances equity and non-recourse debt in rail fleet financings. Combined with momentum in our other business units, these factors position Greenbrier well as the economy and our markets continue to recover."

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit. Greenbrier manages 445,000 railcars and offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcars owners in North America. GBX Leasing (GBXL) is a special purpose subsidiary that owns and manages a portfolio of leased railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. Together, GBXL and Greenbrier own a lease fleet of 8,700 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

"SAFE HARBOR" STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Greenbrier uses words such as "continue", "maintain", and "well-positioned" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, including, without limitation, Greenbrier's liquidity profile and financial positioning as the economy and its markets continue to recover, statements that Greenbrier's current credit availability will continue into 2028 and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, future availability under borrowing base formulas contained in the bank facilities, as well as those risks that are described in further detail in Greenbrier's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" in Greenbrier's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020, in Greenbrier's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in Greenbrier's other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, Greenbrier does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

favicon.png?sn=SF90755&sd=2021-08-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenbrier-announces-renewal--extension-of-1-billion-of-bank-facilities-301365496.html

SOURCE Greenbrier Companies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF90755&Transmission_Id=202108301636PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF90755&DateId=20210830
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment