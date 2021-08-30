Bridge Advisory, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF

New Purchases: ZROZ, CALF, RTM, JEPI, TIPX, TLH, REMX, EMQQ, PDN, TMFC, XBI, RBLX, VOO, IAGG, DFAU, FB, BAC, AVIG, SPIB, V, TLT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc, iShares Agency Bond ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridge Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bridge Advisory, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 222,773 shares, 14.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.86% ISHARES TRUST (IEI) - 179,913 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.44% ISHARES TRUST (SHY) - 182,468 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.88% SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) - 404,744 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66% Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV) - 78,645 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.45%

Bridge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc. The purchase prices were between $130.81 and $147.16, with an estimated average price of $136.98. The stock is now traded at around $152.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 23,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $45.22, with an estimated average price of $42.92. The stock is now traded at around $44.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 24,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $176.69, with an estimated average price of $167. The stock is now traded at around $171.400900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.5 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $58.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 16,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS. The purchase prices were between $20.39 and $20.91, with an estimated average price of $20.73. The stock is now traded at around $21.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 39,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.29 and $147.47, with an estimated average price of $142.77. The stock is now traded at around $151.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Advisory, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.86%. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 222,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 107.45%. The purchase prices were between $124.07 and $137.08, with an estimated average price of $128.77. The stock is now traded at around $141.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 78,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD by 820.55%. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $20.96, with an estimated average price of $20.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 239,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Advisory, LLC added to a holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 211.00%. The purchase prices were between $117.41 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $117.99. The stock is now traded at around $119.261300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 34,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Advisory, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 42.24%. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $32.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 236,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.32%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 169,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21.

Bridge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.

Bridge Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 77.12%. The sale prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19. The stock is now traded at around $117.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Bridge Advisory, LLC still held 3,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9%. The sale prices were between $97.76 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $101.4. The stock is now traded at around $106.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Bridge Advisory, LLC still held 22,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 23.98%. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $48.25, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $48.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Bridge Advisory, LLC still held 38,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 31.25%. The sale prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Bridge Advisory, LLC still held 5,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.