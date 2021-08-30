Headinvest, Llc Buys Truist Financial Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF, Sells iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Gov

- New Purchases: USMV, IBHB, IBHC, PFF, KLAC, EUDG, LLY, MRVL, ROKU, SHOP, TMFC, TTD, ABB, IP, LHX, ALL, PLD,
- Added Positions: VCSH, TFC, IJR, IJH, IVV, EFA, VCIT, CCI, VO, ICE, HOLX, ETN, DLR, PYPL, IDV, ADBE, PANW, BMY, VEA, BA, CARR, DIS, TJX, SYY, SLB, CRM, CVX, KO, MA, JNJ, CL, CMCSA, SMDV, GIS, XOM, GLW, BABA, ABT, ZTS, ABBV, VTV, ARKK, GLD, ICLN, VNQ, REGL, SCHE, SLYG, TIP, VGK, NVS, BCE, BDX, CHKP, COST, DD, DUK, EW, GE, GS, IBM, MDLZ, LOW, XYL, OMC, PSA, RSG, TGT, USB, UNM, VRTX, WPC, YUM, GIM, TMUS, V,
- Reduced Positions: VGSH, SHY, ISTB, ORCL, HEFA, MMM, INTU, DHR, GPC, MBB, DSI, TXN, TDOC, BND, VZ, RTX, QCOM, OXY, NKE, MTD, CSX, VWOB, ADP, AMT, TOTL, XLNX, VGT, RYT, VUG, IWF, XLY, DGRO, OTIS, IIPR, FB, QQQX, RDS.A, ROK, PFE, COP, BAC, T,
- Sold Out: QLTA, SPTS, VGIT, C, WBA, 9MW,
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 285,549 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 273,136 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 238,700 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.66%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,214 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 124,860 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHB)
Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $24.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHC)
Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.2 and $24.67, with an estimated average price of $24.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (EUDG)
Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $30.94 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $33.17. The stock is now traded at around $35.186300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (PFF)
Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $342.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 106.79%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $56.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 28.19%. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 21.44%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $179.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA)
Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.98 and $56.67, with an estimated average price of $55.77.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.65.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (9MW)
Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $34 and $48.95, with an estimated average price of $40.29.
