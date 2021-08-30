Headinvest, Llc Buys Truist Financial Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF, Sells iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Gov

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Headinvest, Llc Buys Truist Financial Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF, Sells iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Gov

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Portland, ME, based Investment company Headinvest, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Truist Financial Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF, iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Citigroup Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Headinvest, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Headinvest, Llc owns 223 stocks with a total value of $526 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HEADINVEST, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/headinvest%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HEADINVEST, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 285,549 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 273,136 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 238,700 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.66%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,214 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 124,860 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHB)

Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $24.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHC)

Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.2 and $24.67, with an estimated average price of $24.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (EUDG)

Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $30.94 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $33.17. The stock is now traded at around $35.186300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (PFF)

Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $342.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 106.79%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $56.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 28.19%. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 21.44%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $179.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA)

Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.98 and $56.67, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.65.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (9MW)

Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $34 and $48.95, with an estimated average price of $40.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of HEADINVEST, LLC. Also check out:

1. HEADINVEST, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HEADINVEST, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HEADINVEST, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HEADINVEST, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider