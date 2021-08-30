Headinvest, Llc Buys Truist Financial Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF, Sells iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Gov

New Purchases: USMV, IBHB, IBHC, PFF, KLAC, EUDG, LLY, MRVL, ROKU, SHOP, TMFC, TTD, ABB, IP, LHX, ALL, PLD,

Portland, ME, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Truist Financial Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF, iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Citigroup Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Headinvest, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Headinvest, Llc owns 223 stocks with a total value of $526 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 285,549 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 273,136 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 238,700 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.66% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,214 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 124,860 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%

Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $24.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.2 and $24.67, with an estimated average price of $24.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $30.94 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $33.17. The stock is now traded at around $35.186300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $342.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 106.79%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $56.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 28.19%. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 21.44%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $179.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.98 and $56.67, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.65.

Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48.

Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81.

Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $34 and $48.95, with an estimated average price of $40.29.