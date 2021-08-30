Logo
Kimball International, Inc. Declares Dividend

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 30, 2021
JASPER, Ind., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. ( KBAL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of nine cents ($0.09) per share for all outstanding shares of common stock payable October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 25, 2021.

About Kimball International, Inc.
Kimball International is a leading omnichannel commercial furnishings company with deep expertise in the Workplace, Health, and Hospitality markets. We combine our bold entrepreneurial spirit, a history of craftsmanship and today’s design-driven thinking alongside a commitment to our culture of caring and lasting connections with our customers, shareholders, employees and communities.

For over 70 years, our brands have seized opportunities to customize solutions into personalized experiences, turning ordinary spaces into meaningful places. Our family of brands includes Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D’style and Poppin.

Kimball International is based in Jasper, Indiana.

www.kimballinternational.com

Kimball InternationalFor additional information contact:
1600 Royal Street
Jasper, IN 47546-2256Lynn Morgen - [email protected]
Telephone 812.482.1600Eric Prouty - [email protected]





