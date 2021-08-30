Pactiv Evergreen Appoints Douglas Owenby as Chief Operations Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pactiv Evergreen Appoints Douglas Owenby as Chief Operations Officer

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Douglas Owenby

d502f12c-12be-46ac-9669-5bd3020263ff?size=2
Pactiv Evergreen announced the appointment of Douglas Owenby as Chief Operations Officer, effective September 13.

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) announced today that Douglas “Doug” Owenby will join Pactiv Evergreen as Chief Operations Officer, effective September 13. Mr. Owenby will join the Pactiv Evergreen Executive Leadership Team, reporting to CEO Mike King. In this newly created, standalone role, Mr. Owenby will be responsible for all Pactiv Evergreen operating functions globally, assuming the operations leadership responsibilities that Mike Ragen, Pactiv Evergreen’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), accepted in 2018.

Mr. Owenby joins Pactiv Evergreen from Graham Packaging where he has served as Chief Operations Officer since 2018. Prior to joining Graham Packaging, Doug served as Chief Operating Officer for Nexteer Automotive and in various executive leadership roles with Benteler Automotive, BorgWarner Automotive and Bombardier Recreation Products. Doug holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Saginaw Valley State University.

“Doug has more than 30 years of business and operational leadership experience that will be invaluable for Pactiv Evergreen,” said Mike King, Chief Executive Officer. “Doug’s operations expertise, perspective and his knowledge of the food packaging industry will benefit our employees, our valued customers and shareholders.”

“I would also like to thank CFO Mike Ragen for taking on the operations leadership role in this interim period,” said Mike King. “Under Mike’s leadership, the Company has greatly improved our Logistics capabilities, implemented Factory Asset Intelligence and delivered significant operational savings through our Strategic Investment Program. Mike will continue to serve as our Chief Financial Officer and remain deeply involved in all aspects of our business.”

Operations Center of Excellence
As Pactiv Evergreen establishes our foundation for future growth, the Company will centralize its highly complex operations organization to serve as a center of excellence (CoE). This centralized structure will ensure efficient use of resources, sharing of knowledge and best practices, improvement and standardization of operations processes and consistent production of quality products for our valued customers. The Operations CoE will support both the continued professional growth of the Pactiv Evergreen operations team while strategically structuring the company for continued improvement. Both of these critical factors will enable the Company to scale its operations processes moving forward.

About Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) is one of the largest manufacturers of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America. With a team of nearly 15,000 employees, the Company produces a broad range of on-trend and feature-rich products that protect, package and display food and beverages for today’s consumers. Its products, many of which are made with recycled, recyclable or renewable materials, are sold to a diversified mix of customers, including restaurants, foodservice distributors, retailers, food and beverage producers, packers and processors. Learn more at www.pactivevergreen.com.

Contacts:
Investors:
Dhaval Patel
732.501.9657
[email protected]
Media:
Beth Kelly
412.303.4771
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d502f12c-12be-46ac-9669-5bd3020263ff


Pactiv-Evergreen-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment