Aris Gold Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Aris Gold Corporation (Aris Gold or the Company) (TSX: ARIS) (OTCQX: ALLXF) announces the publication of its first Sustainability Report highlighting its progress, initiatives and commitments in the areas of health, safety, environmental, social, and governance management for the calendar year 2020. The report is Aris Gold's first annual disclosure of the Company's approach and performance on a range of material environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics and the adoption of a new ESG governance strategy, as well as the Company's plans and priorities for 2021 and beyond. The report is available on the Company's website at www.arisgold.com under Sustainability.

Aris Gold anuncia la publicación de su primer Informe de Sostenibilidad que destaca el avance, las iniciativas y compromiso en las áreas de gestión de salud, seguridad, ambiente, sociedad y gobierno en el año calendario 2020. El informe es el primer informe anual que publica Aris Gold sobre el enfoque y desempeño de la Compañía en una variedad de temas de ambiente, sociedad y gobierno (ASG) significativos y sobre la adopción de una estrategia de gobernanza ASG nueva, así como los planes y prioridades de la Compañía para el 2021 y más allá. El informe está disponible en el sitio web de la Compañía en www.arisgold.com bajo Sostenibilidad.

Aris Gold's 2020 Sustainability Report is guided by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals & Mining Sustainability Accounting Standard. The Company will look to fully align sustainability metrics with SASB in future reporting years. It also demonstrates how Aris Gold's approach aligns to select UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Aris Gold CEO Neil Woodyer stated: "We are very pleased to release our inaugural sustainability report. Although much of the information in this report covers our performance for the 2020 calendar year, we underwent a transformation in 2021, renaming the Company from Caldas Gold to Aris Gold, appointing a new Board of Directors and management team, establishing a growth strategy, and introducing new or updated ESG strategies and commitments. The report provides an opportunity to share how we plan to translate these changes into meaningful value for all stakeholders, including our workforce and community partners."

About Aris Gold

Aris Gold is a Canadian mining company listed on the TSX under the symbol ARIS and on the OTCQX under the symbol ALLXF. The Company is led by an executive team with a demonstrated track record of creating value through building globally relevant gold mining companies. Aris Gold operates the Marmato mine in Colombia, where a modernization and expansion program is under way, and the Juby project, an advanced exploration stage gold project in the Abitibi greenstone belt of Ontario, Canada. Aris Gold plans to pursue acquisition and other growth opportunities to unlock value creation from scale and diversification.

Additional information on Aris Gold can be found at www.arisgold.com and www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" or forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation statements relating to the Company's plans to align its sustainability metrics with SASB and creating value for the Company's stakeholders are forward-looking. Generally, the forward-looking information and forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "will continue" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward looking information and forward looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Aris Gold to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or forward looking statements, including but not limited to: the ability of the Aris Gold management team to successfully integrate with the current operations, risks related to international operations, risks related to general economic conditions, uncertainties relating to operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, actual results of current exploration activities, availability of quality assets that will add scale, diversification and complement Aris Gold's growth trajectory; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of metals including gold; the ability to convert mineral resources to mineral reserves; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, increases in market prices of mining consumables, risks associated with holding derivative instruments (such as credit risks, market liquidity risk and mark-to-market risk), possible variations in mineral reserves, grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada or Colombia, accidents and operations, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals including obtaining required environmental and other licenses, or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments in countries in which the Company operates, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Aris Gold's most recent AIF available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although Aris Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information or statements. The Company has and continues to disclose in its Management's Discussion and Analysis and other publicly filed documents, changes to material factors or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and to the validity of the information, in the period the changes occur. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and Aris Gold disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aris-gold-publishes-inaugural-sustainability-report-301365536.html

SOURCE Aris Gold Corporation