Lockheed Martin: F-35 Fighter Hits Some Turbulence

Shrinking contract inflows may signal trouble ahead for the next-generation fighter

Author's Avatar
John Engle
Aug 30, 2021

Summary

  • The F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter is Lockheed Martin's most important program.
  • Lockheed has drawn heavy criticism over a range of issues that have plagued the F-35's development.
  • Contract volumes dried up over the summer, but this may look worse than it actually is.
Article's Main Image

Lockheed Martin Corp. (

LMT, Financial) is a sprawling enterprise with multiple technologies and platforms either on the market or in active development, yet its fate remains largely tied to just one program, the F-35 Lightning II.

As I have discussed previously, the next-generation fighter aircraft has weathered considerable criticism of late, both with regard to its technical capabilities and its runaway cost. While these troubles remain, Lockheed has endeavored to get the F-35 program back on track this summer.

Half-time status report

Lockheed delivered 37 F-35 fighters to customers during the second quarter, bringing total deliveries in 2021 thus far to 54. That is a noticeable uptick from 2020, which saw 47 deliveries in the first half of the year, 12 in the first quarter and 25 in the second. The increased sales helped Lockheed’s earnings, with “higher production and sustainment volume” accounting for much of the $163 million increase in earnings for the company’s aeronautics segment.

Overall, Lockheed posted $17 billion in net sales during the second quarter, up from the $16.2 billion it managed during the same period last year. Net earnings also rose on a year-over-year basis, from $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion, though its current cash balance of $1.3 billion is barely more than half of the $2.2 billion it had on hand at the end of June 2020.

Lockheed capped off the first half of 2021 with a major win for the F-35. On June 30, it was announced that the American aircraft had been selected by the Swiss government, beating out such homegrown options as the Eurofighter to become the alpine nation’s next-generation fighter system. While I can agree with market analyst and Lockheed watcher Keubiko that this was a “huge F-35 coup” for Lockheed, it failed to translate into serious momentum heading into the summer months.

Contract inflows face summer drought

During the month of July, Lockheed received just five new contracts related to the F-35 carrying a combined value of $180.3 million, the largest of which was a $39 million allocation to fund improvements to the fighter aircraft’s electronic warfare capabilities. The next-largest July contract for the F-35 was a $37 million procurement award to pay for additional tooling and test equipment for Lockheed’s production lines. Lockheed also received $31.1 million in funding to procure parachute and drag chute systems for installation, as well as $23 million to support the integration of a foreign military customer into the F-35 program.

The F-35’s July slowdown reflected an overall slowdown in inbound contracts for Lockheed. However, as aerospace analyst Dhierin Bechai pointed out on Aug. 16, the July slowdown was both not quite so bad as it seems, and indicative of growing strength in Lockheed’s portfolio beyond the F-35:

“Compared to the same month last year, contract value dropped from $17.8 billion to $3.5 billion. However, when we exclude parts of the contracts that do not directly add to the backlog the value declined only from $2.7 billion to $1.1 billion...The F-35 remains a top contributor to the contract value, but we're also seeing Lockheed Martin positioning itself for next generation projects with contracts for the Next Generation Interceptor and the successor of the Space Based Infrared System.”

My take

For Lockheed, getting beyond the F-35 has never been more critical. The company is already making strides on this front, as evidenced by its steady progress on a next-generation interceptor aircraft. However, the F-35 is Lockheed’s crucial program, and will likely remain so for years to come, in my assessment. Thus, I would advise any investor interested in Lockheed to keep their eyes firmly fixed on the aircraft.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
