U.S. Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office Named Finalist for Constellation Research 2021 SuperNova Award

C3+AI, the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced that the Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO) of the U.S. Air Force (USAF) has been named a finalist in the 11th annual Constellation SuperNova Awards for its data usage solution to drive business decisions. The award recognizes individuals and teams who are prioritizing disruptive technology and transforming their organizations with digital initiatives. The RSO was recognized for the Data to Decisions category.

The RSO has deployed the C3 AI Suite® and C3 AI Readiness to launch an AI-based Condition Based Maintenance Plus (CBM+) application referred to as Predictive Analytics and Decision Assistant (PANDA) to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of USAF maintenance processes. Using this solution, applications inform the maintainers of the forecasted remaining life of a part, allowing for proactive removal of high-risk components before failure, reducing the impact of unscheduled maintenance events resulting from a failure and increasing aircraft availability.

By accurately forecasting aircraft safety and proactively removing high-risk components before failure, the USAF will enhance capability rates and increase confidence in the quality of circulated parts. According to the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), the machine learning and AI-enabled maintenance solutions powered by C3 AI have generated a 40% reduction in unscheduled maintenance for high priority USAF aircraft subsystems.

“We’re honored that the USAF RSO is being recognized as a finalist for this prestigious honor,” said Ed Abbo‚ president and CTO of C3 AI. “We’re proud of what they have achieved through the deployment of the C3 AI Suite®, substantially improving operational readiness of the fleet while also reducing costs.”

The 2021 SuperNova Award judges, comprised of technology thought leaders and journalists, selected finalists who demonstrated success in implementing cutting-edge business models and emerging technologies for their organizations. Finalists achieved remarkable results, including competitive advantage, cost savings and quantifiable improvements in agility.

“The level of business model sophistication and deft use of disruptive technology set apart the 2021 finalists in this year’s Supernova Awards,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder of Constellation Research. “This year’s individuals, teams, and organizations have shown how to work in the most extreme conditions of remote work, physical work, and hybrid work. As we move towards data driven digital networks and new data value chains, the finalists have shown what’s required to take their businesses to the next level.”

Online+public+voting is open until September 3, 2021. Winners will be announced at the SuperNova Awards Gala on October 27 in Half Moon Bay, Calif., during Constellation’s Connected Enterprise.

For more information, visit https://www.constellationr.com/events/supernova/2021

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3.ai, Inc. ( NYSE:AI, Financial) is the Enterprise AI application software company that accelerates digital transformation for organizations globally. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.

About the Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office

Established by the Secretary of the Air Force in 2018, the RSO increases mission readiness by rapidly identifying, applying, and scaling technology essential to the operation and sustainment of the United States Air Force. http://www.afrso.com/

