Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Investment Property

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Investment Property

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (the Company) (TSX: MPC and MPC.C), a Vancouver-based real estate company, announces that it has agreed to acquire the remaining 50% interest it currently does not hold in a property located at 8155 North Fraser Way, Burnaby, BC from an operating company controlled by Madison Venture Corporation, a significant shareholder.

The property is an industrial property consisting of approximately 44,150 square feet of leasable area located on a 1.88 acre site and is currently 100% leased.

The 50% interest in the property is being acquired for a purchase price of $7.735 million. Payment for the property, subject to approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange, includes the issuance of 99,928 Class B voting common shares (“Class B Shares”) and 792,046 Class C non-voting shares (“Class C Shares”) of the Company issued at $6.50 and $5.80 per Class B Share and Class C Share, respectively, and the assumption of debt on the property of approximately $2.5 million.

The property acquisition is a related party transaction under applicable securities legislation as the property is being acquired from an insider of the Company. The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of applicable securities legislation as the consideration paid is less than 25% of the Company’s market capitalization. The valuation for the property was determined in reference to an arm’s length third party appraisal.

The transaction is expected to close no later than September 30, 2021.

Contact:Mr. Marvin Haasen
President & CEO
Ms. Bernice Yip
Investor Information
Telephone:(604) 732-6540(604) 732-6540
Fax:(604) 732-6550
Address:389 West 6th Avenue
Vancouver, B.C. V5Y 1L1

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which may constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the proposed property acquisition. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that the property acquisition will close on the terms or in accordance with the timing currently expected or at all. These risks include acquisition risk, closing risk, financing risk and the other risk factors described in the Company’s reports filed on SEDAR, including its annual information form, financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended August 31, 2020 and its most recently filed interim period. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by this cautionary statement and there can be no assurance that actual results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


Madison-Pacific-Properties-Inc.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment