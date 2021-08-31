Motional and Hyundai Motor Group Unveil the IONIQ 5 Robotaxi: Motional's Next-Generation Robotaxi

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Motional and Hyundai Motor Group Unveil the IONIQ 5 Robotaxi: Motional's Next-Generation Robotaxi

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Mass. and SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2021

  • The all-electric IONIQ 5-based robotaxi is Motional's first commercial vehicle and will be used in its fully driverless public ride-hail service starting in 2023
  • The vehicle represents the product of unparalleled expertise and partnership between Motional and Hyundai Motor Group

BOSTON, Mass. and SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Motional, a global leader in driverless technology, and Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) unveil the IONIQ 5-based robotaxi (here after referred to as IONIQ 5 robotaxi), Motional's next-generation robotaxi.

Photo_1.jpg

Based on the all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5, which launched to worldwide acclaim earlier this year, the IONIQ 5 robotaxi is an SAE Level 4 autonomous vehicle that can safely operate without a driver. It's a zero tailpipe-emissions robotaxi and represents the convergence of the two most transformative technologies in mobility: electrification and autonomy. The fusion of these technologies can make transportation smarter, safer, and more sustainable.

Photo_2.jpg

Photo_3.jpg

The IONIQ 5 robotaxi is Motional's first commercial vehicle and signals a pivotal milestone in the company's roadmap. Motional will begin transporting public passengers in the IONIQ 5 robotaxi in 2023 through a landmark partnership with Lyft.

Photo_4.jpg

Final__Joint_Press_Release__Motional_and_Hyundai_Motor_Group_unveil_the_IONIQ_5_robotaxi.pdf?p=pdfthumbnail

Introducing the IONIQ 5 Robotaxi

The IONIQ 5 robotaxi features a technology-driven design that celebrates the innovation behind the autonomous operation. The vehicle's sensor suite is prominently displayed across the exterior, easily distinguishing the robotaxi from human piloted vehicles. The robotaxi has more than 30 sensors - a combination of cameras, radars, and lidar - that provide robust 360-degree perception, high-resolution images, and ultra-long range detection of objects for safe autonomous operation in diverse driving environments. The robotaxi will be outfitted with Motional's proven driverless technology, which includes advanced machine learning systems — trained on decades of real world data — that enables the vehicle to safely navigate challenging and complex driving situations.

Based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the Group's dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) platform, the IONIQ 5 robotaxi's interior provides passengers with a spacious, comfortable place to work, relax, or socialize during their driverless ride. The interior will also feature a suite of rider-focused interfaces to allow passengers to intuitively interact with the vehicle during their ride, such as directing the robotaxi to make an extra stop. The resulting passenger experience will set a new standard for driverless ride-hailing.

favicon.png?sn=CN89828&sd=2021-08-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motional-and-hyundai-motor-group-unveil-the-ioniq-5-robotaxi-motionals-next-generation-robotaxi-301365722.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN89828&Transmission_Id=202108310500PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN89828&DateId=20210831
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment