Kodiak Sciences to Present at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat high prevalence retinal diseases, announced today that management will present at the virtual Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 8:45 a.m. Pacific Time (11:45 a.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Kodiak's website at http://ir.kodiak.com/ and will remain available for replay for a limited time following the event.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak (Nasdaq: KOD) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat high prevalence retinal diseases. Founded in 2009, we are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Our ABC Platform™ uses molecular engineering to merge the fields of antibody-based and chemistry-based therapies and is at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. Kodiak's lead product candidate, KSI-301, is a novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate being developed for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases including age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in elderly patients in the developed world, and diabetic eye diseases, the leading cause of blindness in working-age patients in the developed world. Kodiak has leveraged its ABC Platform to build a pipeline of product candidates in various stages of development including KSI-501, our bispecific anti-IL-6/VEGF biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of neovascular retinal diseases with an inflammatory component, and we are expanding our early research pipeline to include ABC Platform based triplet inhibitors for multifactorial retinal diseases such as dry AMD and glaucoma. Kodiak is based in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please visit www.kodiak.com.

Kodiak®, Kodiak Sciences®, ABC™, ABC Platform™ and the Kodiak logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kodiak Sciences Inc. in various global jurisdictions.

favicon.png?sn=SF91159&sd=2021-08-31 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kodiak-sciences-to-present-at-the-morgan-stanley-19th-annual-global-healthcare-conference-301365718.html

SOURCE Kodiak Sciences Inc.

