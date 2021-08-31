Johnson Controls CFO Leonetti to present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference

PR Newswire
CORK, Ireland, Aug. 31, 2021
CORK, Ireland, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Olivier Leonetti, will speak at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. EDT. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's website at: http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations .
At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI, Financial) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.
With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.
