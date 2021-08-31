VirTra Awarded $24.5 Million DHS IDIQ Contract for U.S. Customs and Border Protection with $1.4 Million Initial Order

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. ( VTSI), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets, has received a new contract award under the five-year, single awardee indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The contract award has an initial purchase value of approximately $1.4 million and a purchase ceiling of $24.5 million as the maximum amount for supplies and/or services that may be ordered over the life of the contract.



The award covers the warranty and service of current systems and accessories in addition to the purchase of new technology with the 4K simulator systems, recoil kits, Threat-Fire® devices, TASER® training kits, training content and warranty and service plans.

“This $1.4 million order is continued validation of the value our systems provide to our customers, and we are appreciative of our long-standing relationship with the CBP,” said Jason Mulcahy, General Manager of VirTra. “We are particularly excited about the potential for this order given the opportunity for a maximum order size of up to $24.5 million, which we believe demonstrates the significant market opportunity and the industry’s need for VirTra’s solutions that are the gold standard for effective simulation training.”

About VirTra

VirTra ( VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this discussion contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. The words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors, uncertainties and risks that could affect our future results or operations. These factors, uncertainties and risks may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement set forth in the reports we file with or furnish to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You should carefully consider these risk and uncertainties described and other information contained in the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover

[email protected]

949-574-3860