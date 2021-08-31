DJO® Introduces New EMPOWR Dual Mobility™ Hip System at AAOS

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

DJO® Introduces New EMPOWR Dual Mobility™ Hip System at AAOS

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

DJO, a subsidiary of Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) and a leading global provider of medical technologies to get and keep people moving, today introduced its newest offering, EMPOWR Dual Mobility™, at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) (Booth # 3435). EMPOWR Dual Mobility is the latest addition to the EMPOWR Hip portfolio that provides surgeons a solution to treat a large patient group needing better joint stability.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005150/en/

SU-2104-EMPOWR-Dual-Mobility-Acetabular-Construct-PRD-IAD7I7621-CMYK.jpg

EMPOWR Dual Mobility™ Hip (Photo: Business Wire)

Dual mobility (DM) use is climbing in the United States – now estimated to be used in 10% of elective primary hip cases and 22% of revision hip cases1. In the next three years, statistical projections estimate the use of dual mobility cups could reach 16% of elective primary total hip arthroplasty (THA) procedures and north of 30% of revision THAs1. EMPOWR Dual Mobility provides surgeons with a modern and comprehensive solution for both primary and revision THA procedures.

“We have partnered with industry leading surgeons to gather feedback and address concerns in order to bring a truly differentiated, improved dual mobility product to the market,” said Louis Vogt, President and General Manager of DJO Surgical®. “EMPOWR Dual Mobility offers a unique liner-engagement feature that is designed to provide confirmation of liner seating which addresses a clinical challenge reported in the literature. This innovative feature along with improved instrumentation culminating in one tray and optimized head sizes for enhanced stability are the true stars of this system.”

EMPOWR Dual Mobility offers the industry’s largest assembled head size for a given cup size2, aiding in enhanced joint stability. To address the risk of malseating, which has been reported in a study to occur in 6% of legacy modular dual mobility cases3, EMPOWR Dual Mobility has a robust locking mechanism aided by a uniquely designed dome peg and locking tabs. This locking feature helps in achieving robust cup-liner engagement, helping enhance corrosion resistance4. To help reduce oxidation and long-term wear5, all polyethylene bearings in this dual mobility system are HXe+, a highly crosslinked material blended with Vitamin E. When combined with one tray of instrumentation, these features provide an exceptional and efficient solution that meets surgeon requirements in today’s healthcare setting.

“I was among the first surgeons to start implanting EMPOWR Dual Mobility in select high risk patients, knowing that it would help achieve better joint stability regardless of the cup size selected,” said Dr. James Browne, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery in Charlottesville, VA. “What impressed me the most is how easy it is to confirm accurate liner seating, which gives me added confidence and peace of mind. The star of the system is the instrumentation, especially the head assembly fixture, which has my scrub techs and surgical staff fighting to use it. It’s that easy to use – a big upgrade from the other systems on the market.”

EMPOWR Dual Mobility is part of the market leading EMPOWR™ Hip and Knee portfolio that helps restore healthy kinematics and provides surgical efficiencies optimized for today’s health care environment.

For more information about EMPOWR Dual Mobility, please https%3A%2F%2Fdjoglobal.com%2Fdual-mobility or stop by DJO’s AAOS Booth #3435.

About DJO®

DJO, a subsidiary of Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX), is a leading developer and distributor of high-quality medical devices that provide proven solutions for musculoskeletal health, joint reconstruction, vascular health, and pain management. The Company's extensive range of products and integrated technologies address the orthopedic continuum of care from performance and mobility to surgical intervention and post-operative rehabilitation; enabling people around the world to regain or maintain their natural motion. For additional information about DJO, please visit www.DJOGlobal.com.

Dr. James Browne is a paid consultant for DJO®.

References

  1. SmartTrak, Hip Replacement US, Market Overview, 2021.
  2. Compared to Zimmer+Biomet+G7, Stryker+MDM, Smith+and+Nephew+OR3O, whose head sizes are available in their respective Surgical Techniques available through their corporate websites as of 8/31/2021.
  3. Padgett, D. E., et al. "Incidence of liner malseating in dual mobility implants." Orthopaedic Proceedings. Vol. 101. No. SUPP_12. The British Editorial Society of Bone & Joint Surgery, 2019.
  4. Padgett, D. E., et al.. "2020 Otto Aufranc Award: malseating of modular dual mobility liners: incidence and implications." The Bone & Joint Journal 102.7 Supple B (2020): 20-26.
  5. e+™ testing data on file. Bench test results not necessarily indicative of clinical performance.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210831005150r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005150/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment