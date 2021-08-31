Snipp Interactive Reports Entry Into UK Market With ￡350,000+ GBP Contract with Leading British Multinational Consumer Goods Company

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp", the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has secured a GBP 350,000 (USD $440,000) loyalty contract with a Fortune 500 Company (the "Client'), that is referred to by Fortune as, "one of the World's Most Admired Companies." The Client will transition their global loyalty program to Snipp on the strength of the Snipp Customer Acquisition, Retention and Engagement (CARE) platform. This contract will focus on growing market share only for the Client's baby and toddler products in a single large South American country and two large Southeast Asian countries where the Client has had difficulty executing effective programs. The Client will be leveraging Snipp's omnichannel capabilities with the CARE platform and Snipp's proprietary receipt processing capabilities to improve their consumer experience and expand their acquisition of rich first party data. Future contracts will focus on adding other markets for this product category as well as addressing other business units within this multi-channel client. The Client has multiple brands within the health, hygiene and nutrition space and has a portfolio of many loved and trusted household and consumer brands

The addition of this Client brings the Snipp CARE platform to four continents including North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.

To assist with expansion into EMEA, Snipp also announces the addition of Mark Ross as VP of Sales. Ross, with 20 years of experience with FMCGs, will be based in the UK.

"I am personally excited by our EU expansion. With our new sales hiring's we are already seeing a robust pipeline of opportunity being developed for that region not only from our existing North American clients but also from net new clients based in that region. In addition, we continue to see an increased appetite for enterprise level conversations for global deployments which necessitates our need to have feet on the ground in key global markets. This contract is a prime example of clients with a Global Presence looking to solve marketing barriers within their various markets, while building unique data sets." said Atul Sabharwal, Founder & CEO.

About Snipp:

Snipp is a global loyalty and promotions company with a singular focus: to develop disruptive engagement platforms that generate insights and drive sales. Our solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates and data analytics, all of which are seamlessly integrated to provide a one-stop marketing technology platform. We also provide the services and expertise to design, execute and promote client programs. SnippCheck, our receipt processing engine, is the market leader for receipt-based purchase validation; SnippLoyalty is the only unified loyalty solution in the market for CPG brands. Snipp has powered hundreds of programs for Fortune 1000 brands and world-class agencies and partners.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

