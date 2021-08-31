Foundation Farms, Corp., Announces Equipment Purchase of 450 Vertical Towers in British Columbia

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Foundation Farms, Corp., Announces Equipment Purchase of 450 Vertical Towers in British Columbia

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Foundation Farms, Corp., (the "Company" or "Foundation Farms") a subsidiary of GME Innotainment, Inc. (OTC PINK:GMEV) today announced that the company has issued the equipment purchase order for a 450 tower vertical farm to be located in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Early details of the project were disclosed in a previous news release in July and management is pleased to report that a new business plan, prepared by an independent third party, confirms previous profit projections. Gross margin is expected to be $445,000 per year or 98% of sales. The joint venture is expected to generate a net profit of $113,000 per year or 25% of sales and payback on capital is expected to be achieved within the first two years of operation. These numbers are based on the actual long-term experience of the Company's technology suppliers with further confirmation from the Company's own experience over the past four months with its first Red Deer area vertical farm.

The Company is also pleased to introduce its joint venture partner-Life Leaf Gardens. The main principals of Life Leaf Gardens, Bobby James and Christina Sing, have been a prolific video marketing team and band for over 17 years. They have been affiliated with countless corporate entities through video production, show development, soundtrack composition, and performance. After visiting the Company's Red Deer area facility they were captured by a vision, now documented in their own media presentation-"use locally grown produce to cement ourselves as a trusted food source, building a lifestyle retail brand that provides nutritious food and local sustainability". Under the terms of the joint venture agreement, Life Leaf Gardens is committed to the purchase of 100% of the products from the Abbotsford operation; they have also offered the same commitment for all future Foundation Farms facilities throughout North America.

When asked to provide comments on this latest news, Ed Kroeker, CEO of Foundation Farms stated, "We are extremely excited about this new launch. We had great expectations when we launched our first vertical farm earlier this year; those expectations were exceeded. Now we are capitalizing on our success to build a second project that has five times the revenue capacity of this first vertical farm. Simultaneously, we are privileged to welcome a high profile joint venture partner that shares our vision and carries the tools to get our message out to the whole world. One of their own media statements summarizes their approach-‘We believe that every business, product and personality is a manifestation of someone's heart and soul. We take pride in showcasing these dreams through sight and sound, so they can be shared with the world. Our specialty is creating video and audio alongside one another so that your vision has emotional, resounding effects."

Yves R. Michel, CEO of GMEV added, "I have been excited to witness the growth of Foundation Farms over the past six months and I have great expectations moving forward. This new venture is poised to elevate the company to a very high profile in the vertical farming sector during the next six months. It has a strong financial plan and a high profile joint venture partner to make it happen."

CONTACT:

Yves R. Michel
Chief Executive Officer and Director
208 East 51st St., Suite 170
New York, NY 10022
www.srcorpgroup.com
OTCPink: GMEV

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties and on information available to the Company as of the date hereof. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied, due to risks and uncertainties associated with its business, which include the risk factors disclosed in its latest Annual Report on OTCMarkets.com, its Regulation A+ Offering Statement, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections entitled 'Risk Factors' and 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' contained therein. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, and can be identified by forward-looking words such as 'plans,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'could,' 'continue,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'should,' 'will' and 'would' or similar words. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

SOURCE: GME Innotainment, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662162/Foundation-Farms-Corp-Announces-Equipment-Purchase-of-450-Vertical-Towers-in-British-Columbia

img.ashx?id=662162

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment