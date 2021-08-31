ReShape Lifesciences™ Appoints Al Diaz as Vice President of Operations and Research and Development

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. ( RSLS, Financial), the premier physician-led weight loss solutions company, today announced the appointment of Al Diaz as Vice President of Operations and Research and Development. Mr. Diaz will be responsible for overseeing the company’s manufacturing operations and research and development efforts.



“I am excited to join the executive team at ReShape Lifesciences™ and to lead multiple key programs and projects that will help drive ReShape’s mission of being the leading weight loss solutions company. The Company’s broad portfolio of products and services presents a significant opportunity for success, and I look forward to leveraging my experience and skills to enhance operations within the organization,” said Al Diaz, Vice President of Operations and Research and Development at ReShape Lifesciences.

Mr. Diaz possesses over thirty years of executive leadership experience in the operations sector. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of Operations at ClearFlow, Inc. where he was primarily responsible for the manufacturing and development of strategic direction for the company’s platform technology in the cardio-thoracic market. Additionally, from 2003 until 2016, he was Owner and President of Azmec, Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of orthopedic soft goods. Mr. Diaz also held executive operational positions at the following companies: VasoNova, Inc. (Teleflex), BlueStone, LLC, Cardio Output Technologies, Inc., United States Manufacturing Company, Biolase Technology, Inc., Sorin Biomedica, Laerdal Medical, and Advanced Interventional Systems. He received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of La Verne.

“We are thrilled as Al will be a tremendous addition to our executive team. Following our recent merger with Obalon Therapeutics and Nasdaq listing, we intend to amplify our manufacturing, R&D and profitability efforts. Al will be an essential part of the ongoing success for ReShape’s expansion and evolution,” commented Bart Bandy, President and Chief Executive Officer at ReShape Lifesciences.

ABOUT RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.

ReShape Lifesciences™ is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® Program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. reshapecare™ is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight-loss patients led by board certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. The recently launched ReShape Marketplace™ is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "may," "intend," "will," "continue," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about our intention to amplify our manufacturing, R&D and profitability efforts and our expected expansion and evolution. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of our management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those factors identified as "risk factors" in our most annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

