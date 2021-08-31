Logo
INTRUSION to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on September 14

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION Inc. ( INTZ), a leading provider of cyberattack prevention solutions including zero-days, announced today that Joe Head, Chief Technology Officer, Franklin Byrd, Chief Financial Officer, and Gary Davis, Chief Marketing Officer will participate at the 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, which is being held as a virtual event. Management is scheduled to host virtual meetings with investors throughout the day on Tuesday, September 14th.

Portfolio managers and analysts attending the conference who would like to request a meeting with management should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative. An on-demand replay of the Company’s presentation will be available starting at 7:00 A.M. EDT on Monday, September 13, 2021 to conference participants and also accessible in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.intrusion.com.

About INTRUSION Inc.

INTRUSION Inc. ( INTZ) protects any-sized company by leveraging advanced threat intelligence with real-time artificial intelligence to kill cyberattacks as they occur – including zero-days. INTRUSION’s solution families include INTRUSION Shield, an advanced cyber-defense solution that kills cyberattacks in real-time using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced cloud threat intelligence; INTRUSION TraceCop™ for identity discovery and disclosure; and INTRUSION Savant™ for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitations, statements about the performance of protections provided by our INTRUSION Shield product, as well as any other statements which reflect management’s expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks that our products and solutions do not perform as anticipated or do not meet with widespread market acceptance. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, risks that we have detailed in the Company’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.”

IR Contact
Joel Achramowicz
[email protected]
P: 415-845-9964

