nCino to Participate in Upcoming Middle East Banking Innovation Summit

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

WILMINGTON, N.C. and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. ( NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced its participation in the Middle East Banking Innovation Summit Plus 2021 (MEBIS Plus 2021) on September 15-16, 2021, in Dubai, UAE. As the Middle East’s largest banking innovation and technology event, MEBIS Plus 2021 brings together experts and executives from across the financial sector to discuss how digital transformation is pushing the industry into the future and creating a dynamic, growth-focused banking culture.

As part of the conference program, nCino will host a booth in the Banking Innovation Lounge and have representatives available to address how the ongoing COVID pandemic has reshaped priorities for Middle Eastern banks and how leveraging cloud banking can drive business innovation to achieve greater scale, speed and innovation.

“We are incredibly excited to lead this conversation at MEBIS Plus 2021 and to join our close colleagues from Salesforce in sharing key insights into cloud banking with our industry peers,” said Davis Brannan, EVP, Global Channels & APAC at nCino. “We believe single-platform cloud infrastructure is a true game changer for today’s financial institutions, and we’re eager to exchange perspectives on digital transformation with such an esteemed group of colleagues from the Middle East.”

nCino is a sponsor of this year’s MEBIS Plus 2021 summit. For additional event details and the full conference program, visit: bankinnovation-me.com

About nCino
nCino ( NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS
Sutton Resler
+1 571.236.4966
[email protected]

Ryan Kelly
+1 732.770.5942
[email protected]

