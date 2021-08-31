Distinguished Psychedelic Researcher, Professor of Psychiatry and Neuroscience, Rachel Yehuda, PhD, Joins Wesana Health Scientific Advisory Board

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (“Wesana” or the “Company”) (CSE: WESA; WSNAF), an emerging data driven life sciences company focused on developing innovative approaches for better understanding, protecting and improving neurological health and performance, including through the advancement of psychedelic medicines, today announced the addition of distinguished psychedelics researcher and professor, Rachel Yehuda, PhD, to its Scientific Advisory Board. In this role, Dr. Yehuda will provide strategic guidance and direction to Wesana’s scientific research efforts related to psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy and traumatic brain injury (TBI).



Dr. Yehuda has been at the vanguard of trauma research and treatment for over three decades. She is a Professor of Psychiatry and Neuroscience at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and Director of The Center for Psychedelic Psychotherapy and Trauma Research at Mount Sinai, which will further research MDMA-assisted psychotherapy and other psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies with compounds such as psilocybin to treat trauma. She is also Director of the Traumatic Stress Studies Division at Icahn Mount Sinai which includes the PTSD clinical research program.

On her appointment, Dr. Yehuda said, “The research of novel treatment approaches for trauma and other mental health conditions through psychedelics may fundamentally change our understanding of these conditions, as well as the current treatment landscape. For that to happen though, the research must be held to the highest possible standard. As part of Wesana’s Scientific Advisory Board, I look forward to offering my guidance and experience on this front as they explore ways to improve neurological health.”

“Dr. Yehuda has led federally-funded research programs that have revolutionized the current understanding and treatment of trauma and has been a driving force in the current FDA trials to study MDMA as a psychedelic therapy. Her knowledge, understanding, and guidance will be invaluable as we accelerate our efforts to research and develop treatments for TBI and other debilitating neurological ailments,” said Daniel Carcillo, co-founder and CEO of Wesana Health.

“Wesana is committed to building a team of the very best advisors, thinkers and leaders to ensure that we are operating at the highest possible level in scientific and psychedelic research and development. As a global expert in her field, Dr. Yehuda will play an important leadership role as we continue to execute on our strategic research goals,” said Chad Bronstein, co-founder and Executive Chairman.

Dr. Yehuda has authored more than 450 published papers, chapters, and books in the field of traumatic stress and the neurobiology of PTSD. She received her PhD in Psychology and Neurochemistry and her MS in Biological Psychology from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and completed her postdoctoral training in Biological Psychiatry in the Psychiatry Department at Yale Medical School.

Dr. Yehuda receives financial compensation as a scientific advisor for Wesana Health.

About Wesana

Wesana is an emerging life sciences company championing the development and delivery of psychedelic and naturally-sourced therapies to treat traumatic brain injury (TBI). Through extensive clinical research and academic partnerships, Wesana is developing evidence-based formulations and protocols that empower patients to overcome neurological, psychological and mental health ailments caused by trauma.

Learn more at www.wesanahealth.com

