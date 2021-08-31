Mindset Pharma Announces its Next Generation Novel 5-MeO-DMT Psychedelic Analogs Demonstrate a Significantly Improved Safety Profile in Preclinical Results

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) ( MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company"), a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced that compounds from its Family 4, comprised of DMT/5-MeO-DMT inspired analogs, have demonstrated a significant decrease in serotonergic toxicity, which can cause a range of mild to life-threatening symptoms, in head-to-head preclinical comparisons. Furthermore, the results reaffirm the Company’s previous findings that its Family 4 drug candidates demonstrated superior efficacy compared to 5-MeO-DMT.



“DMT and 5-MeO-DMT both show promise as medicinal psychedelics due to their short duration of action and high potency. However, our studies suggest that serotonergic toxicity could represent a considerable health risk as patients are more broadly treated with psychedelics, potentially leading to high blood pressure, tremors, delirium and a range of other symptoms,” said James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset. “Our exciting preclinical results suggest that our next generation drug candidates have the potential to offer a safer and more convenient solution for clinic-based therapy.”

“In-vivo models confirmed potential safety concerns associated with serotonergic toxicity of 5-MeO-DMT, indicated by a higher number of instances of 5-HT syndrome compared to some of Mindset’s NCE compounds,” stated Joseph Araujo, Chief Scientific Officer of Mindset. “These results indicate the potential for 5-MeO-DMT to induce serotonin syndrome, which is a consequence of excess serotonin (5-HT) agonism and can lead to serious health complications. However, some of Mindset’s drug candidates showed no signs of inducing 5-HT syndrome, suggesting a significantly improved safety profile compared to 5-MeO-DMT. Mindset’s Family 4 compounds can potentially be developed with marked improvements in safety, efficacy, and duration of action compared to 5-MeO-DMT, making them more suitable for a wider range of indications.”

Mindset’s Family 4 compounds are DMT and 5-MeO-DMT inspired drug candidates that offer a broad range of pharmacological diversity suitable for in-clinic settings. The Company has run a battery of specialized in-vitro and in-vivo tests on its patent-pending novel compounds to select the optimal psychedelic drug candidates for progressing towards human clinical trials.

About Mindset Pharma Inc.

Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established in order to develop next generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin as well as its own proprietary compounds.

For further information on Mindset, please visit our website at www.mindsetpharma.com .

