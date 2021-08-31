Logo
Mission Produce to Participate in Cowen's 2nd Annual Health, Wellness & Beauty Summit

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

OXNARD, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Produce, Inc. (“Mission” or the “Company”) ( AVO) today announced Steve Barnard, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Bryan Giles, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in Cowen’s 2nd Annual Health, Wellness & Beauty Summit. The company will host a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, September 14th at 12:40 pm ET.

The live audio webcast will be available to all interested parties through a live audio webcast accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.missionproduce.com/.

About Mission Produce, Inc.
Mission Produce is the global leader in the worldwide avocado business. Since 1983, Mission Produce has been sourcing, producing and distributing fresh Hass avocados, and as of 2021, fresh mangos, to retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns and operates four state-of-the-art packing facilities in key growing locations globally including California, Mexico & Peru and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, New Zealand, & South Africa, which allow the company to provide a year-round supply of premium fruit. Mission’s global distribution network includes twelve forward distribution centers in North America, China & Europe that offer value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management. In addition, Mission owns over 11,000 acres globally, allowing for diversified sourcing and access to complementary growing seasons, while ensuring its customers receive the highest quality fruit possible. For more information, please visit www.missionproduce.com.

Investor Relations:
ICR
Jeff Sonnek
[email protected]
646-277-1263

Media:
Denise Junqueiro
Senior Director of Marketing and Communications
Mission Produce, Inc.
[email protected]

