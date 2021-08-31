Beam Global to Exhibit at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 2021 at the Long Beach Convention Center

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, ( BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that it will be exhibiting at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 2021 at the Long Beach Convention Center in California. The EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging system will be demonstrated in booth #2023 on Tuesday August 31, 12-5pm PT and Wednesday September 1, 8am-5pm PT.



The EV ARC™ system generates and stores its own clean electricity and delivers that electricity to power EVs, day or night, and during inclement weather and power outages. The transportable but permanent unit can include the optional Emergency Power Panel for first responder use during blackouts or in locations where there is no utility connection available. Requiring no connection to the utility grid, Beam Global products eliminate disruptive construction projects, costly electric circuit upgrades and utility charges to deliver significant long-term savings.



“ACT Expo is an excellent venue for us to demonstrate the benefits and latest improvements to our rapidly deployed, renewably energized EV charging infrastructure products to an audience of fleet operators who are electrifying their fleets,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “With over 5000 attendees we expect a very busy event. Our products are perfect for fleet operators who need rapidly deployed, scalable EV charging and who can’t afford to lose their charging during grid failures. I’m looking forward to presenting throughout the event and to meeting new prospects and seeing existing repeat customers.”



The Advanced Clean Transportation Expo is North America’s largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event. ACT Expo serves as the official meeting place for transportation executives looking to gain hands-on access to the fuels, technologies, and vehicles driving the future of transportation. A significant percentage of Beam’s revenues are derived from selling clean and reliable EV charging infrastructure products to fleet operators. The ACT Expo has been a meaningful source of leads from which the Company has generated sales in previous years.



About Beam Global



Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.



The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter



