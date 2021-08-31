InnovAge to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call Tuesday, September 21, 2021

DENVER, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (the “Company” or “InnovAge”) ( INNV) will release its 2021 fiscal fourth quarter and year-end financial results on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, after market close. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review the results at 5 p.m. E.T.

Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 398-1024 for U.S. participants, or (914) 987-7722 for international participants, and referencing participant code 3506946. A live audio webcast will be available online at https://investor.innovage.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 12 months.

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, dual-eligible seniors. Our mission is to enable seniors to age independently in their own homes for as long as possible. Our patient-centered care model meaningfully improves the quality of care our participants receive, while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge is at the forefront of value based senior healthcare and directly contracts with government payors, such as Medicare and Medicaid, to manage the totality of a participant’s medical care. InnovAge believes its healthcare model is one in which all constituencies - participants, their families, providers and government payors - “win.” InnovAge serves approximately 6,700 participants across 18 centers in five states.

