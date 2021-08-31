Logo
PetMed Express Appoints Matt Hulett, Former Rosetta Stone President, as CEO & President, and Member of the Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 31, 2021
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. ( PETS), America's Most Trusted Pet Pharmacy, today announced the appointment of Matt Hulett as its Chief Executive Officer and President, and member of the Board of Directors.

Hulett is a seasoned technology executive with more than 30 years of experience building and leading world-class digital consumer companies. Hulett has helped lead the growth of companies in both the private and public sectors, including Rosetta Stone, Expedia, and RealNetworks, as a public company president as well as a private company CEO. As President of Rosetta Stone, Hulett was responsible for driving the transformation and growth for all aspects of the company's language business, which resulted in two liquidity events, each of which delivered substantial shareholder value.

“Matt brings deep experience in using technology to delight customers as well as a wealth of knowledge gained from leading numerous digital transformations,” said Dr. Gian Fulgoni, Board Chairman. “As the market for digital pet pharmacy and healthcare continues to grow, we look forward to seeing Matt leverage PetMeds’ many assets and seeing our business flourish under his leadership.”

Matt Hulett commented, “I am very excited about the future of PetMeds. Not only is the pet market huge at $100 billion in annual sales with 67 percent of US households owning pets, but PetMeds has established itself as a trusted leader in providing critical healthcare to much-loved pets everywhere for over 25 years. I look forward to leading the company, as it builds on its solid and profitable foundation and enters new markets to generate strong growth in the years ahead. Speaking from experience as a pet parent, pets provide important physical and mental health benefits to individuals and to society as a whole, and I am deeply committed to growing businesses that provide meaningful social impact.”

Founded in 1996, PetMed Express is America’s Most Trusted Pet Pharmacy ®, providing prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its website at www.petmeds.com and through its 1-800-PetMeds toll free number.

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such “forward-looking” statements are set forth in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the PetMed Express Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021. The Company’s future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in its SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's Form 10-Q and its Annual Report on Form 10-K.

For investment relations contact PetMed Express, Inc., Bruce S. Rosenbloom, CFO, 561-526-4444.

