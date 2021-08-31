Logo
Ericsson partners with Mediacom Communications to extend broadband in rural America via Fixed Wireless Access

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Mediacom Communications Corporation, the fifth largest cable operator in the U.S. providing services to 1.5 million homes and businesses across 22 states, are working together to extend broadband services in rural America.

Ericsson_Logo.jpg

Mediacom is the first major U.S. cable provider to launch a 3GPP standards-based Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) high-speed internet service leveraging Ericsson 4G and 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions.

"This technology will be a game changer for the new communities that Mediacom is trying to reach," said Per Wahlen, Vice President and Head of Business Development for Ericsson North America. "Connecting rural America has been a significant national challenge over the past decade, and our Ericsson solutions will quickly extend the reach of Mediacom's broadband services and close the digital divide in numerous underserved rural areas."

The Ericsson RAN solutions allow Mediacom to offer FWA high-speed internet services up to nine miles from each tower location. In turn, this will allow Mediacom to quickly and cost effectively offer broadband to thousands of new underserved homes in businesses in rural communities across Mediacom's multi-state footprint. These efforts demonstrate Mediacom's and Ericsson's commitment to support federal, state and local initiatives to close the digital divide.

"The ongoing COVID pandemic has demonstrated that a quality high-speed internet connection is more important than ever," said JR Walden, Mediacom's Chief Technology Officer. "We are thrilled to work with a trusted partner like Ericsson to launch robust fixed wireless broadband services in areas of the country that need it the most."

NOTES TO EDITORS
For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit www.ericsson.com/press

FOLLOW US:
www.twitter.com/ericsson
www.facebook.com/ericsson
www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson
www.youtube.com/ericsson
Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

MORE INFORMATION AT:
News Center

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Jannie Tong
[email protected]
+1 214-415-0815

Thomas Larsen
[email protected]
+ 1 845-443-2754

ABOUT ERICSSON
Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT MEDIACOM COMMUNICATIONS
Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to 1.5 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at www.mediacomcable.com.

favicon.png?sn=CL90143&sd=2021-08-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ericsson-partners-with-mediacom-communications-to-extend-broadband-in-rural-america-via-fixed-wireless-access-301365261.html

SOURCE Ericsson; Mediacom

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL90143&Transmission_Id=202108310800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL90143&DateId=20210831
