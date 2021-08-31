Canaan Cements Strategic Partnership With Genesis Digital Assets via Milestone Sales Contract With an Additional Purchase Option

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) ("Canaan" or the "Company"), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced that it has secured a purchase order (the "Order") from Genesis Digital Assets Limited ("Genesis Digital Assets"), a leading Bitcoin mining firm with extensive experience in building and operating industrial-scale Bitcoin mining data centers, for 20,000 of its Bitcoin mining machines. In conjunction with the Order, Canaan has granted Genesis Digital Assets an option to purchase up to 180,000 additional mining machines.

Mr. Nangeng Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canaan, commented, "Since we entered the long-term partnership with Genesis Digital Assets earlier this year, both parties have reached several great deals. This order with an option of future large purchases further solidifies our collaborations and reflects both parties' confidence in the prospects of the cryptocurrency mining industry. All these mutually beneficial deals demonstrate the quality of our products and our endeavors to deliver for clients, despite the overall challenging supply chain conditions. We remain diligent in helping miner clients expand their computing power while generating value for our shareholders."

Abdumalik Mirakhmedov, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Genesis Digital Assets, said: "The Bitcoin mining machines from this latest purchase order are part of our on-going efforts to rapidly scale our bitcoin mining operations in North America and the Nordics where we are focused on energy that comes from renewable sources. These new machines will dramatically increase our capacity as we work towards our goal to increase our capacity to 1.4 gigawatts by the end of 2023."

About Genesis Digital Assets Limited

Genesis Digital Assets is one of the world's largest and most experienced Bitcoin mining companies. Since 2013, founders of the company have built over 20 industrial-scale mining farms, brought over 300,000 miners online, and mined over US$1 billion in Bitcoin. As of August 2021, Genesis Digital Assets data center capacity is at over 170 megawatts, translating into a total hashrate exceeding 3.1 Exahashes (EH/s), which is more than 2.4% of the global Bitcoin mining hashrate.

About Canaan Inc.

Established in 2013, Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production and software services. The company's vision is "super computing is what we do, social enrichment is why we do". Canaan has a rich experience in chip design and streamlined production in the ASIC field. In 2013, it released and mass produced its first ASIC Bitcoin mining machine. In 2018, Canaan released the world's first 7nm ASIC chip, providing energy efficient computing equipment to the cryptocurrency mining industry. In the same year, Canaan released the world's first RISC-V architecture commercial edge AI chip, further harnessing the potential of ASIC technology in the field of high-performance computing and artificial intelligence.

