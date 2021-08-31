Logo
RADCOM Launches Cloud-Native, Automated 5G Assurance on Amazon Web Services

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 31, 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) today announced the launch of RADCOM ACE on Amazon Web Services (AWS), providing real-time subscriber analytics and advanced troubleshooting for telecom operators adopting cloud for rolling out 5G, Internet of Things, and edge services as well as operators already running 4G and VoLTE networks. RADCOM ACE helps operators enhance the Mobile Wireless CX (Customer Experience) and ensure service quality on a public cloud. The integration of RADCOM ACE with AWS enables operators to dynamically deploy an automated, cloud-native service assurance platform while utilizing AWS to scale efficiently and reduce time to market.

"We're excited to be working with Amazon to provide telecom operators a fully integrated, cloud-native service assurance solution for deploying and optimizing 5G, 4G and VoLTE services on the AWS cloud and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) for on-premises implementations," said Hilik Itman, RADCOM's Chief Operating Officer. "Telecom operators will be able to use AWS Cloud, and Amazon Managed Kubernetes Services along with RADCOM ACE to simplify 5G rollouts and smartly manage network services more automatically."

RADCOM ACE provides end-to-end network coverage, dynamic slice management, and advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based anomaly detection algorithms to quickly pinpoint and resolve network degradations. As a result, RADCOM believes its solution is uniquely positioned to help operators overcome the challenges of rolling out new 5G standalone networks. Running as a cloud-native function within the AWS cloud and leveraging a microservices-based architecture, RADCOM ACE is deployed, scaled, and managed through Amazon EKS.

Additionally, RADCOM ACE supports the Control and User Plane Separation (CUPS) architecture. Operators deploying 5G Next Generation Radio Access Network (NG-RAN) usually split the UPF function at the edge in addition to the split on the RAN side. As a result, it can benefit from elasticity, scalability, and cost-efficiency in OPEX and CAPEX. Due to its patented CUPS solution, RADCOM ACE enables operators to smartly monitor these edge deployments by correlating the control plane data in real-time, which is critical for gaining visibility into the subscriber experience and optimizing network performance. In addition, RADCOM ACE reduces Mean Time to Resolution. It provides a fully integrated Continuous Development/Continuous Integration pipeline for rapid product customizations and automated testing, so services are continually monitored 24/7/365 from the edge to the core.

Being controlled by Amazon EKS—a container-based orchestration system—provides operators with a closed-loop automated approach to assurance in the cloud for large-scale networks, thus enabling operators to deliver an improved customer experience while saving operational costs using minimal data center resources in implementing end-to-end automation.

RADCOM ACE employs patented load-balancing, packet-brokering technology for cloud environments, containerized probing for capturing and processing network packets, and real-time streaming analytics for capturing and processing network events and event detail records. By combining innovative cloud-native technologies, advanced 5G capabilities, and utilizing AI/Machine Learning (ML), RADCOM ACE provides operators with a dynamic, automated service assurance solution for deploying and optimizing 5G services on the AWS cloud and Amazon EKS for on-premises implementations.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
917-607-8654
[email protected]

Company Contact:
Amir Hai
CFO
+972-77-774-5011
[email protected]

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting and cutting-edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "expect," "believe," "will," "plan," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses the potential of the RADCOM ACE product in general and with respect to the collaboration with Amazon in particular, the operators' potential to benefit from elasticity, scalability, and cost-efficiency in OPEX and CAPEX, the potential integration of the Company's products and related synergies with AWS, and the expected results and benefits thereof, and the Company's market position and domain expertise, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in the demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

favicon.png?sn=LN91494&sd=2021-08-31 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radcom-launches-cloud-native-automated-5g-assurance-on-amazon-web-services-301365821.html

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN91494&Transmission_Id=202108310700PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN91494&DateId=20210831
