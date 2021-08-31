Logo
Six Flags Entertainment Partners With Axon To Implement Body-Worn Cameras At All U.S. Park Locations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

Amusement parks to equip security officers with body-worn cameras to promote staff and visitor safety

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 31, 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that Six Flags Entertainment Corp., has equipped security staff across U.S. amusement park locations with body-worn cameras backed by Axon's digital evidence management solution, Axon Evidence. This order was received and shipped in Q2 of 2021.

axon_logo.jpg

Dedicated to providing transparency to ensure staff and visitors are kept safe, Six Flags has deployed 600 Axon Body 2 cameras to park security across the U.S. By joining the Axon network, Six Flags will be able to effectively and safely respond to critical situations, and provide security officers with tools to ensure everyone's safety.

"We're excited to be partnering with Six Flags to improve safety and provide an even better experience to guests and employees," says Mike Shore, General Manager of Axon's Commercial and Private Security sectors. "Connected cameras that seamlessly integrate with Axon Evidence will enable Six Flags to automatically capture, manage and share key incidents. This added transparency will increase security and operations efficiencies and eliminate uncertainty around staff and guest interactions, benefiting everyone involved."

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation joins other innovative commercial industries by joining the Axon Network. Axon is bringing its suite of advanced technology solutions to commercial and private security markets, including entertainment venues and amusement parks that seek to promote safety and peace of mind. These industries benefit from the same transparency and efficiency capabilities that the Axon network provides to public safety.

About Axon
Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 254,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., Six Flags is a trademark of Six Flags Theme Parks, Inc. and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. Axon, Axon Body, Axon Evidence, Axon Network and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

Note to Investors

Please visit http://investor.axon.com, https://www.axon.com/press, www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.

For our recent Safe Harbor Statement, please view page 2 of our Investor Relations Presentation HERE.

Media Contact:
Corinne Clark
Axon Public Relations Manager
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA90891&sd=2021-08-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/six-flags-entertainment-partners-with-axon-to-implement-body-worn-cameras-at-all-us-park-locations-301365992.html

SOURCE Axon

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA90891&Transmission_Id=202108310730PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA90891&DateId=20210831
