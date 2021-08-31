Vogue Scandinavia Partners with Bambuser for Launch of Livestream Shopping Events

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vogue Scandinavia, the newest localized addition to the Vogue family of magazines, today announced the launch of its Live Video Shopping initiative. Powered by Bambuser, a pioneer in livestream shopping technology, the events will enable the magazine to better connect with audiences, offering insight into the publication's editorial and the inspiration behind it. Additionally, adoption of the increasingly-popular format opens new opportunities to drive revenue through merchandise sales as well as brand collaborations.

With Greta Thunberg on the cover of its inaugural issue, Vogue Scandinavia is already demonstrating that it is a future-focused publication that is unafraid of breaking with traditions. With their strategic adoption of livestream shopping, the title is establishing itself as an innovator in its field.

For the first Live Video Shopping event, to be held today Tuesday 31 August at 7pm CEST, 1pm EDT, Vogue Scandinavia will be showcasing the latest issue of the magazine while offering audiences the opportunity to purchase a unique collection box and limited edition scent. For future livestreams, Vogue Scandinavia will feature collaborations with brands along with other topics reflective of each issue.

For Bambuser, the partnership is an opportunity to demonstrate the potential impact of livestreaming for businesses beyond retail. With the format's ability to engage with audiences in an entertaining, interactive way, it is poised to be a powerful tool for an industry that is increasingly challenged by the need to diversify revenue streams.

"We are honored to work closely with this trailblazing new member of the storied Vogue magazine family as they leverage Live Video Shopping to bring the publication to life in a unique way," said Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser. "This implementation also demonstrates how interactive livestream commerce brings value to a host of different business types, and we're confident that Vogue Scandinavia's implementation will serve as an important benchmark moving forward."

The show of the Vogue Scandinavia's first event can be viewed at voguescandinavia.com

