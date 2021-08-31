Logo
Logiq to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference, September 1, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference being held virtually on September 1, 2021.

The conference will feature presentations from public companies across a variety of industry sectors. Participants are expected to include thousands of individual and institutional investors, investment advisors and analysts.

Logiq CEO, Tom Furukawa, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 1 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time).

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the conference website. To access the webcast, register here or email [email protected].

Management will discuss the company’s recently reported strong top-line growth and record gross margin expansion to 29.5%, which was up 16.4 percentage points versus the same year-ago quarter due to a transformation in the company’s business model.

They will also present Logiq’s new digital marketing platform, Logiq Digital Marketing™, which creates greater market reach and contextual ad capabilities for brands and agencies.

For questions about Logiq, contact Ron Both or Justin Lumley of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About Logiq
Logiq Inc. is a U.S.-based leading global provider of e-commerce and fintech business enablement solutions. Its DataLogiq business provides a data-driven, end-to-end e-commerce marketing solution. Its AI-powered LogiqX™ data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that enhance the ROI of online marketing spend. The company’s Fixel technology offers simplified online marketing with critical privacy features.

In its AppLogiq business, Logiq’s platform-as-a-service, branded as CreateAPP™, enables small- and medium-sized businesses worldwide to easily create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. CreateAPP™ empowers businesses to reach more customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable, and highly efficient way. CreateAPP™ is offered in 14 languages across 10 countries and three continents, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The company’s PayLogiq, branded as AtozPay™ in Indonesia, offers mobile payments, and GoLogiq, branded as AtozGo™ in Indonesia, offers hyper-local food delivery services. Connect with Logiq: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook.

Company Contact
Brent Suen, President
Logiq, Inc.
Email contact

Media & Investor Contact
Ronald Both or Justin Lumley
CMA Investor & Media Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email contact

