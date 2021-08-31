The RealReal To Participate in Raymond James 2021 Consumer Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The RealReal ( REAL) — the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods — announced that Julie Wainwright, founder and CEO, and Matt Gustke, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James 2021 Consumer Conference on Sept. 14.



The presentation will be available via webcast within the Events section of The RealReal’s investor relations website at https://investor.therealreal.com/news-events/events . The webcasts will also be available for replay for a limited time following the conclusion of the live presentations.

About The RealReal, Inc.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with more than 23 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories—including women’s and men’s fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home—in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We do all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as handling shipping and customer service. At our 17 retail locations, including our 14 shoppable stores, customers can sell, meet with our experts and receive free valuations.

