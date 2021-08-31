Logo
Acurx Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2021

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ("Acurx" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, announced today that David P. Luci, President & CEO, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

Investors may listen to the presentation online beginning on September 13 at 7:00 A.M. (ET) via the link below.

Event:

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Date:

September 13-15, 2021

Session Start Date


and Time:

7 a.m. ET on September 13, 2021

Webcast:

https://journey.ct.events/view/75943fdc-2093-4e66-a80a-c6d6e6f9ed6a

Archived:

90 days

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new antibiotics for difficult to treat infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates that target the DNA polymerase IIIC enzyme and its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin resistant Enterococcus (VRE) and drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP).

To learn more about Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its product pipeline, please visit www.acurxpharma.com.

Any statements in this press release about our future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives, and other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: whether ibezapolstat will benefit from the QIDP designation; whether ibezapolstat will advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis; whether the results of the clinical trials of ibezapolstat will warrant the submission of applications for marketing approval, and if so, whether ibezapolstat will receive approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies where approval is sought; whether, if ibezapolstat obtains approval, it will be successfully distributed and marketed; and other factors. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of August 30, 2021. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward- looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact:
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
David P. Luci, President & CEO
Tel: 917-533-1469
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY90001&sd=2021-08-31 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acurx-pharmaceuticals-to-present-at-the-hc-wainwright-23rd-annual-global-investment-conference-september-13-15-2021-301365066.html

SOURCE Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY90001&Transmission_Id=202108310800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY90001&DateId=20210831
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

