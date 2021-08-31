Logo
Frank's International Sets New Records that Advance Efficiency and Safety for Canada Offshore Operator

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2021

HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) ("Frank's") announced that it has completed several record-setting operational achievements for a supermajor offshore operator in Canada. The team was able to improve the handling and connection of tubulars safely and efficiently using a combination of Frank's proprietary products, including its Collar Load Support System (CLSTM), BACKPACKERTM Compensator System and Remote Tong System (RTS).

FI_Logo_High_Res_Logo.jpg

Frank's helped its customer work more efficiently on complex completion operations onboard an offshore installation, significantly improving its joints per hour run rate, and maximizing safety of personnel operating in the red zone and derrick. In total, the team's exceptional planning and execution resulted in meaningful time and cost savings per well on a large multi-well program, while enhancing safety for onsite personnel.

The CLSTM system increased the running efficiency joints per hour by 133%, raising the average joints per hour from three to seven and saving the operator significant time and cost. Additionally, over the course of the project, Frank's BACKPACKERTM ran a total of 1,357 joints with only one rejected connection.

"Our Frank's team commissioned a customized and unique solution designed to improve efficiency and safety aboard the rig and help our customer achieve its operational goals," said Eddie Sinclair, Director of Completions Running Technologies and Services. "Our drive to continually innovate leads to enhanced efficiency and safety for our customers, resulting in an exciting accomplishment for Frank's and a positive outcome for the operator."

The team utilized the CLSTM system – a proprietary zero-marking spider elevator system with specially designed lifting and handling components for the Internal Shunt Alternative Path Technology (ISAPT) screens' special handling requirements – as well as the BACKPACKERTM Compensator System to ensure the weight of the screens was properly supported during operations. The team also employed the RTS, a specialized system with a mechanized component allowing remote positioning and operation of the tong, reducing the need for personnel to enter the red zone and improving the overall safety of operations.

"Our dedicated team, coupled with our proprietary technologies, make Frank's an excellent partner for operators in every market we serve," said Michael Kearney, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Congratulations to our team for assisting our customer in their efforts to gain efficiency and reduce operating expenses while increasing the safety profile of the project."

About Frank's International

Frank's International N.V. is a global oil services company that provides a broad and comprehensive range of highly engineered tubular running services, tubular fabrication, and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Founded in 1938, Frank's has approximately 2,400 employees and provides services to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 40 countries on six continents. The Company's common stock is traded on the NYSE under the symbol "FI." Additional information is available on the Company's website, www.franksinternational.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY90726&sd=2021-08-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franks-international-sets-new-records-that-advance-efficiency-and-safety-for-canada-offshore-operator-301366017.html

SOURCE Frank's International N.V.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY90726&Transmission_Id=202108310800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY90726&DateId=20210831
