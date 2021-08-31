Arlo Offers Comprehensive Third-Party Compatibility With Amazon, Apple, Google, Samsung, And Others For Seamless Smart Home Security Experience

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced the latest innovation and compatibility enhancements with major smart home platforms including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Home Assistant, IFTTT and Samsung SmartThings. Robust partner integrations provide Arlo users with a seamless experience between their Arlo smart home security system and smart home ecosystem. Customers can give voice commands via their preferred virtual assistant, receive motion notifications on compatible devices and access a live feed from their Arlo products on smartwatches, phones, TVs and other smart home devices.

Through our engineering efforts and partnerships, Arlo provides a great cross-ecosystem experience where users don't have to choose one ecosystem over another. Arlo users benefit from more efficient, integrated access to popular Arlo features no matter which third-party smart home platform they have at home.

"We're excited to continue innovating by collaborating with our partners to provide Arlo users with added features designed to offer the most robust and seamless smart home security experience possible," said Tejas Shah, SVP of Product and CIO at Arlo. "These expanded capabilities across leading partners represent Arlo's commitment to delivering peace of mind, regardless of which smart home ecosystem users have in their homes."

Amazon Alexa

Initiate two-way talk through compatible Echo and Fire TV devices to Arlo security cameras or video doorbells.

Receive motion and video doorbell press announcements from Alexa, and view Arlo Video Doorbell live feeds directly from compatible Echo and Fire TV devices, to easily manage home security.

Voice commands enable users to ask Alexa to show their live feed, view their last clip, or trigger motion detection from Arlo security cameras or video doorbells on compatible Echo and Fire TV devices.

Receive proactive updates for seamless integration any time you add a new Arlo camera, base station, or doorbell to an already-linked Amazon account.

Arm/Disarm individual Arlo base stations using an Alexa- or Arlo-configured voice PIN.

Apple Homekit

Easily and securely view live streams from compatible Arlo cameras via the Home app or by asking Siri on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.

With HomeKit, users can create custom automations and scenes using the motion sensor from Arlo cameras. For example, when an Arlo camera detects something, users can trigger other HomeKit accessories to react and perform actions such as turning on the lights in the evening.

Arlo users can receive motion notifications from Arlo cameras on iPhone or Apple Watch.

Google Assistant

Users can enjoy seamless Integration with Google using AppFlip to link Arlo and Google accounts faster. Integrate Arlo cameras or doorbells into the Google Ecosystem with just one or two clicks without having to re-enter credentials when signed into an Arlo account on the same mobile device.

Receive doorbell alerts and view Arlo device live feeds directly from a Google Assistant-enabled device to easily manage home security through Google smart home devices.

Receive enhanced live-video and audio streaming to see and hear visitors at the door through Google Nest Hub.

Trigger light controls on Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Cameras through your Google Assistant-enabled device.

3 Floodlight Cameras through your Google Assistant-enabled device. Receive proactive updates for seamless integration any time you add a new Arlo camera, base station, or doorbell to an already-linked Google account.

If This Then That (IFTTT)

Connect Arlo products to an IFTTT account to allow other smart devices in the home to pair and interact in the way users want.

Utilize, create, and customize conditional if-then Applets to turn smart lights on when Arlo cameras or doorbells detect motion.

Create a recipe using Arlo Smart to receive advanced notifications announced to an IFTTT account, and cross-trigger an Arlo camera with other smart home products when it detects a person, vehicle, animal, or package.

to receive advanced notifications announced to an IFTTT account, and cross-trigger an Arlo camera with other smart home products when it detects a person, vehicle, animal, or package. Use a smart home device when Arlo is connected to an IFTTT account to announce motion or audio alerts, start and stop recording, or announce when an Arlo camera is low on battery.

Samsung SmartThings

Receive motion and audio alerts and view live video streams from an Arlo camera or video doorbell directly on compatible TVs, tablets, phones, or refrigerators, now available with a more comprehensive list of compatible Arlo products.

Enjoy improved stability and reduced latency for faster access to Arlo camera recordings or video doorbell feeds.

Turn Arlo cameras on/off when arming or disarming the SmartThings Home Monitor.

Cross-trigger recording on Arlo devices using a wide range of compatible SmartThings devices.

Use an Arlo camera and Smart Hub to trigger a siren and turn lights on/off on compatible SmartThings smart home devices.

Trigger smart home automation events through a compatible SmartThings device by pressing the Arlo video doorbell.

Enhanced compatibility with more third-party smart home ecosystems help Arlo users keep an eye on more of what matters. These integrations, available through Arlo's suite of smart indoor and outdoor security cameras and doorbells, offer customers the flexibility to monitor and react to notifications through their Arlo App on select Google, Amazon, Apple, and Samsung smart home devices, delivering added peace of mind when it comes to protecting their homes and businesses. Ultra-easy setup, combined with sleek, wireless and wired designs that address a range of use cases, and premium features and technology, enable the Arlo ecosystem of hardware and software offerings to shine.

All integrations are available with Arlo's latest product line of devices so users can immediately take advantage of partner capabilities. For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit www.arlo.com.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn't monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo Technologies, Inc.'s expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding Arlo cameras, Arlo video doorbells, Arlo Smart and future Arlo products. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for the Company's products may be lower than anticipated; consumers may choose not to adopt the Company's new product offerings or adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2020 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 27, 2021. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arlo-offers-comprehensive-third-party-compatibility-with-amazon-apple-google-samsung-and-others-for-seamless-smart-home-security-experience-301365880.html

SOURCE Arlo Technologies, Inc.