U.S. News & World Report Names Wyndham Rewards the No. 1 Hotel Rewards Program

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

U.S. News & World Report Names Wyndham Rewards the No. 1 Hotel Rewards Program

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

Program recognized for its top-tier destinations, robust award availability and attainable rewards

PR Newswire

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 31, 2021

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous rewards program spanning more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals, today announced it has been named the number one hotel loyalty program by U.S. News & World Report's annual ranking of the Best Travel Rewards Programs.

Wyndham_Hotels_Resorts.jpg

The ranking marks the sixth consecutive year that U.S News has named Wyndham Rewards to one of its top spots and adds to a growing list of accolades secured by the program. Earlier this year, Wallethub named Wyndham Rewards its Best Hotel Rewards Program for a sixth consecutive year, highlighting the program's advantage of giving travelers back more in rewards for their spend than other comparable programs. In addition, for the past three years, USA TODAY readers have named Wyndham Rewards their number one hotel rewards program as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

"Wyndham Rewards is about championing the everyday traveler and fulfilling Wyndham's mission of making hotel travel possible for all," said Lisa Checchio, chief marketing officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "We put our 89 million enrolled members at the heart of all that we do and are proud to have a program that continues to deliver more value, flexibility and redemption options than any other program in the travel industry. We're thrilled to see Wyndham Rewards recognized in this way and are incredibly grateful to our hotel owners and strategic travel partners, without whom, none of this would be possible."

U.S. News evaluated 15 of the most prominent hotel loyalty programs offering the most rewarding perks for everyday travelers. The publication selected the top rewards programs for everyday travelers using a methodology weighing five components: network size, property diversity, geographic coverage, added benefits and ease of earning a free night. This year, U.S. News also considered reward program flexibility for members in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wyndham Rewards is the only hotel loyalty program to offer members a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay. Free nights start at just 7,500 points per night, while discounted nights start at 1,500 points plus some cash. The program's Member Levels (status), which are among the most attainable in travel, allow members to unlock great benefits like a preferred room, late checkout and accelerated earning after as few as three nights this year.

To learn more, or to join Wyndham Rewards, visit www.wyndhamrewards.com.

About Wyndham Rewards
Named the number one hotel rewards program by U.S. News & World Report and readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a range of rewards, including free nights at approximately 9,000 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has 89 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You've earned this.®

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 798,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 21 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers 89 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

Wyndham_Rewards_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY90498&sd=2021-08-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-news--world-report-names-wyndham-rewards-the-no-1-hotel-rewards-program-301366106.html

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY90498&Transmission_Id=202108310830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY90498&DateId=20210831
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment