U.S. News & World Report Names Wyndham Rewards the No. 1 Hotel Rewards Program

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous rewards program spanning more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals, today announced it has been named the number one hotel loyalty program by U.S. News & World Report's annual ranking of the Best Travel Rewards Programs.

The ranking marks the sixth consecutive year that U.S News has named Wyndham Rewards to one of its top spots and adds to a growing list of accolades secured by the program. Earlier this year, Wallethub named Wyndham Rewards its Best Hotel Rewards Program for a sixth consecutive year, highlighting the program's advantage of giving travelers back more in rewards for their spend than other comparable programs. In addition, for the past three years, USA TODAY readers have named Wyndham Rewards their number one hotel rewards program as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

"Wyndham Rewards is about championing the everyday traveler and fulfilling Wyndham's mission of making hotel travel possible for all," said Lisa Checchio, chief marketing officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "We put our 89 million enrolled members at the heart of all that we do and are proud to have a program that continues to deliver more value, flexibility and redemption options than any other program in the travel industry. We're thrilled to see Wyndham Rewards recognized in this way and are incredibly grateful to our hotel owners and strategic travel partners, without whom, none of this would be possible."

U.S. News evaluated 15 of the most prominent hotel loyalty programs offering the most rewarding perks for everyday travelers. The publication selected the top rewards programs for everyday travelers using a methodology weighing five components: network size, property diversity, geographic coverage, added benefits and ease of earning a free night. This year, U.S. News also considered reward program flexibility for members in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wyndham Rewards is the only hotel loyalty program to offer members a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay. Free nights start at just 7,500 points per night, while discounted nights start at 1,500 points plus some cash. The program's Member Levels (status), which are among the most attainable in travel, allow members to unlock great benefits like a preferred room, late checkout and accelerated earning after as few as three nights this year.

About Wyndham Rewards

Named the number one hotel rewards program by U.S. News & World Report and readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a range of rewards, including free nights at approximately 9,000 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has 89 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You've earned this.®

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 798,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 21 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers 89 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

