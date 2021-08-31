DirectBooks Welcomes Global Underwriter SMBC as 16th Sell-Side Member on the Platform

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

DirectBooks Welcomes Global Underwriter SMBC as 16th Sell-Side Member on the Platform

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DirectBooks, the capital markets consortium founded to optimize global financing markets, today announced that SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. (SMBC Nikko), a member of SMBC Group, one of the world's largest global financial institutions, has joined the DirectBooks platform. This addition increases the DirectBooks underwriter community to sixteen firms.

DirectBooks_Logo.jpg

"DirectBooks is pleased to welcome SMBC Nikko, a top-tier global investment banking firm, to our growing community of underwriters," said DirectBooks CEO, Rich Kerschner. "We look forward to working with them as we expand our market coverage and services around the world."

Bungo Miura, President of SMBC Nikko Securities America, said "It is our pleasure to be a part of DirectBooks' underwriter community. Our top priority is to provide the best support to our clients all over the world. This is a good example of SMBC Nikko's following its deeply held values of service and dedication."

"We are excited to join the DirectBooks platform, another step in affirming our commitment to client service and dedication. The platform's modern technological approach to the new issue process will enable us to best support our global client base," added Jonathan Anderson, Managing Director and Head of Debt Syndicate, SMBC Nikko.

DirectBooks is simplifying the primary issuance process for fixed income by streamlining the communications workflows for underwriters and institutional investors. The platform is live with deal announcement functionality for U.S. Dollar, Euro and Sterling Investment Grade issuances globally. The communications functionality for order and allocation information, hedging instructions and final deal documentation will be added this year. The platform will further expand to include Emerging Markets coverage and High Yield issuances.

About DirectBooks
DirectBooks leverages its technology expertise and market knowledge to optimize global financing markets. DirectBooks simplifies the primary issuance process for fixed income by streamlining communications workflows for underwriters and institutional investors. DirectBooks was formed by 9 global banks, consisting of Bank of America (

NYSE:BAC, Financial), Barclays (NYSE:BCS, Financial), BNP Paribas (FR:BNP), Citi (NYSE:C, Financial), Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB, Financial), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS, Financial), J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM, Financial), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS, Financial), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC, Financial). A complete list of participating underwriting firms can be found on our website. For additional information, please visit www.DirectBooks.com.

About SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc.
SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. is a member of SMBC Group, one of the world's largest global financial institutions. Based in New York City, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. provides investment securities and other financial services to corporate and institutional clients, focusing on North America and Latin America. SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. caters to institutional investors such as mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment advisors.

About SMBC Group
SMBC Group is a top-tier global financial group. Headquartered in Tokyo and with a 400-year history, SMBC Group offers a diverse range of financial services, including banking, leasing, securities, credit cards, and consumer finance. The Group has more than 140 offices and 86,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) is the holding company of SMBC Group, which is one of the three largest banking groups in Japan. SMFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York (NYSE: SMFG) stock exchanges. As of June 30, 2021, its total assets were $2.11 trillion.

In the Americas, SMBC Group has a presence in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru. Backed by the capital strength of SMBC Group and the value of its relationships in Asia, the Group offers a range of commercial and investment banking services to its corporate, institutional, and municipal clients. It connects a diverse client base to local markets and the organization's extensive global network. The Group's operating companies in the Americas include Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., SMBC Capital Markets, Inc., SMBC Rail Services LLC, Manufacturers Bank, JRI America, Inc., SMBC Leasing and Finance, Inc., Banco Sumitomo Mitsui Brasileiro S.A., and Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co., Ltd.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Chris Rodriguez
[email protected]
(848) 888-7704

favicon.png?sn=NY90820&sd=2021-08-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/directbooks-welcomes-global-underwriter-smbc-as-16th-sell-side-member-on-the-platform-301365578.html

SOURCE DirectBooks

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY90820&Transmission_Id=202108310800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY90820&DateId=20210831
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment