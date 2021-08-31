DirectBooks Welcomes Global Underwriter SMBC as 16th Sell-Side Member on the Platform

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DirectBooks, the capital markets consortium founded to optimize global financing markets, today announced that SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. (SMBC Nikko), a member of SMBC Group, one of the world's largest global financial institutions, has joined the DirectBooks platform. This addition increases the DirectBooks underwriter community to sixteen firms.

"DirectBooks is pleased to welcome SMBC Nikko, a top-tier global investment banking firm, to our growing community of underwriters," said DirectBooks CEO, Rich Kerschner. "We look forward to working with them as we expand our market coverage and services around the world."

Bungo Miura, President of SMBC Nikko Securities America, said "It is our pleasure to be a part of DirectBooks' underwriter community. Our top priority is to provide the best support to our clients all over the world. This is a good example of SMBC Nikko's following its deeply held values of service and dedication."

"We are excited to join the DirectBooks platform, another step in affirming our commitment to client service and dedication. The platform's modern technological approach to the new issue process will enable us to best support our global client base," added Jonathan Anderson, Managing Director and Head of Debt Syndicate, SMBC Nikko.

DirectBooks is simplifying the primary issuance process for fixed income by streamlining the communications workflows for underwriters and institutional investors. The platform is live with deal announcement functionality for U.S. Dollar, Euro and Sterling Investment Grade issuances globally. The communications functionality for order and allocation information, hedging instructions and final deal documentation will be added this year. The platform will further expand to include Emerging Markets coverage and High Yield issuances.

About DirectBooks

DirectBooks leverages its technology expertise and market knowledge to optimize global financing markets. DirectBooks simplifies the primary issuance process for fixed income by streamlining communications workflows for underwriters and institutional investors. DirectBooks was formed by 9 global banks, consisting of Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC, Financial), Barclays ( NYSE:BCS, Financial), BNP Paribas (FR:BNP), Citi ( NYSE:C, Financial), Deutsche Bank ( NYSE:DB, Financial), Goldman Sachs ( NYSE:GS, Financial), J.P. Morgan ( NYSE:JPM, Financial), Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS, Financial), Wells Fargo ( NYSE:WFC, Financial). A complete list of participating underwriting firms can be found on our website. For additional information, please visit www.DirectBooks.com.

About SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc.

SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. is a member of SMBC Group, one of the world's largest global financial institutions. Based in New York City, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. provides investment securities and other financial services to corporate and institutional clients, focusing on North America and Latin America. SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. caters to institutional investors such as mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment advisors.

About SMBC Group

SMBC Group is a top-tier global financial group. Headquartered in Tokyo and with a 400-year history, SMBC Group offers a diverse range of financial services, including banking, leasing, securities, credit cards, and consumer finance. The Group has more than 140 offices and 86,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) is the holding company of SMBC Group, which is one of the three largest banking groups in Japan. SMFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York (NYSE: SMFG) stock exchanges. As of June 30, 2021, its total assets were $2.11 trillion.

In the Americas, SMBC Group has a presence in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru. Backed by the capital strength of SMBC Group and the value of its relationships in Asia, the Group offers a range of commercial and investment banking services to its corporate, institutional, and municipal clients. It connects a diverse client base to local markets and the organization's extensive global network. The Group's operating companies in the Americas include Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., SMBC Capital Markets, Inc., SMBC Rail Services LLC, Manufacturers Bank, JRI America, Inc., SMBC Leasing and Finance, Inc., Banco Sumitomo Mitsui Brasileiro S.A., and Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co., Ltd.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chris Rodriguez

[email protected]

(848) 888-7704

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/directbooks-welcomes-global-underwriter-smbc-as-16th-sell-side-member-on-the-platform-301365578.html

SOURCE DirectBooks