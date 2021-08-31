Surge Battery Announces US Trading on the OTCQB

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Surge Battery Announces US Trading on the OTCQB

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Battery Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSXV: NILI) (OTCQB: NILIF) (FRA: DJ5C) is pleased to announce that effective at the opening today, August 31, 2021, the Company's common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the stock symbol "NILIF".

Greg Reimer, President & CEO commented: "Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States complements our Canadian listing on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NILI" and broadens our investor base. The quotation on the OTCQB is anticipated to enhance liquidity by providing current and prospective investors with an easily accessible and transparent trading platform where they go and obtain Real Time quotes and market information".

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for FTE Networks at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NILIF/quote.

About OTCQB

The OTCQB® Venture Market is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage US and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. The ability to have the Company's shares electronically transferred between brokerages in the US is significantly more convenient and reduces the costs incurred in trading shares. When shares are able to trade electronically, existing investors benefit from greater liquidity and execution speeds, while opening the door to new investors that may have been previously restricted from the Company's shares.

Further to this news, Surge reports that the Company is also "Blue-Skyed" with a listing in Mergent Manuals and News Reports™. Surge's corporate profile, which includes descriptive text, data, news and financial statements, is accessible through Mergent's online and print products.

As part of Mergent's listing services, the description is highlighted separately on www.mergent.com with an active hyperlink back to Surge's website.

The Mergent Industrial Manual and News Reports™ is a recognized securities manual in 39 states for purposes of Blue Sky Manual Exemption. First published in 1918, and formerly known as Moody's™ Manuals and News Reports, the publication was rebranded as Mergent Manuals and News Reports when Mergent, Inc. acquired Moody's™ Financial Information Services division in 1998.

Surge's listing aids in opening the company up to a much broader investment base. However, it is recommended that brokers confirm with their compliance/legal department concerning "Blue Sky" laws in specific states and other regulatory laws that might affect them.

About Mergent, Inc.

For over 100 years, Mergent, Inc. has been a leading provider of business and financial data on global publicly listed companies. Based in the U.S, Mergent maintains a strong global presence, with offices in New York, Charlotte, San Diego, London, Tokyo, Kuching and Melbourne. Mergent operates one the longest continuously databases of descriptive and fundamental information as well as pricing and corporate action data on domestic and international companies, together with terms and conditions data on corporate and municipal bonds. Mergent subsidiaries provide services in independent equity research and administration tools for portfolio building and measurement.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc. surgebatterymetals.com

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company which has been active in the resource sector in British Columbia and Nevada, USA.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Reimer"

Greg Reimer, President & CEO

604-428-5690

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward–looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward–looking. Forward–looking statements are not guaranteeing future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward–looking statements.

Surge Battery Metals Inc.
1220 – 789 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1H2
604- 428-5690
www.surgebatterymetals.com
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN91575&sd=2021-08-31 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surge-battery-announces-us-trading-on-the-otcqb-301366035.html

SOURCE Surge Battery Minerals Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN91575&Transmission_Id=202108310800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN91575&DateId=20210831
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment