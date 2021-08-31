Logo
Amerant Bank Selects Alloy to Automate Identity Verification in Customer Onboarding

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

Bank among the first to Leverage API Service to Streamline Risk Decisions Online and within Branches

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alloy, the leading identity decisioning platform for banks and fintech companies, today announced Amerant Bank, N.A., one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida, will be leveraging its technology to automate the identity verification process when onboarding customers.

Alloy_Amerant_Logo.jpg

Through Alloy's platform, Amerant Bank will facilitate the onboarding process for deposit accounts from both businesses and individuals, ensuring the proper protocol is in place to capture and review customer data to reduce exposure to non-compliant account openings.

In addition to implementing Alloy's API service for its online operations, Amerant Bank will be among the first to use the technology within branches — allowing team members to access Alloy's holistic dashboard to onboard customers in-person.

Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, Amerant Bank manages almost $8 billion in assets spanning 25 branch locations in Florida and Texas. Amerant Bank was looking to find a partner to further its mission in providing a superior customer experience, while ensuring it can make smart and safe identity and risk decisions that help improve its bottom line. Alloy will make it easy for Amerant Bank to quickly and safely onboard more customers and automate the vast majority of risk decisions, providing a seamless customer experience and reducing the burden of manual reviews for employees in return.

"Providing an exceptional experience for customers, both online and in-person, is at the core of our digital transformation strategy," said Jerry Plush, vice chairman and CEO of Amerant Bank. "With the addition of Alloy, we'll be able to still meet regulatory requirements, while ensuring a faster and more seamless onboarding and underwriting process that will benefit both customers and Amerant team members."

Integrating Alloy's single API with onboarding processes provides Amerant Bank access to more than 85 data source products to create an automated KYC/AML process built to scale with demand. Alloy's platform will integrate Amerant's selected data sources to verify an applicant's identity at the beginning of the onboarding process, both online and in-branch.

"By streamlining a traditionally manual onboarding process, we can create a frictionless experience for applicants while reducing exposure to fraud," said Tommy Nicholas, CEO and co-founder of Alloy. "We are thrilled to be a part of Amerant Bank's mission of developing strong community relationships and adapting customers' needs in a dynamic and positive way."

To learn more about Alloy, visit www.alloy.com.

About Alloy
Alloy is the command center for identity that covers your compliance and fraud-fighting needs. Our dynamic platform connects you to more than 85 data source products to help you verify identities and monitor transactions - giving you a holistic view of each customer from the day they onboard and throughout their time with your organization. From automatic decisions and fewer manual reviews to smooth onboarding, Alloy is how smart banks and fintech companies take a closer look at the whole picture. Learn more at Alloy.com and on Twitter @UseAlloy.

About Amerant Bank
Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), Amerant Investments, Inc., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd., and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit, and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the second largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 25 banking centers – 18 in South Florida and 7 in the Houston, Texas area. For more information, visit AmerantBank.com, Investor.AmerantBank.com, and follow Amerant on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn at @AmerantBank.

favicon.png?sn=NY90161&sd=2021-08-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amerant-bank-selects-alloy-to-automate-identity-verification-in-customer-onboarding-301365220.html

SOURCE Alloy

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY90161&Transmission_Id=202108310800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY90161&DateId=20210831
