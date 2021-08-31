Wendy's Introduces First-of-Its-Kind Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger, Yes Really

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wendy's Introduces First-of-Its-Kind Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger, Yes Really

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

The newest addition to the Made to Crave lineup goes all in on bacon and cheddar, topped with an innovative toasted cheddar bun

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2021

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy's® is making your cheesy, bacon-filled dreams come true with the launch of the new Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger. The third addition to the Made to Crave lineup this year, this unforgettable sandwich flips the notion of a traditional bacon cheeseburger on its bun with unparalleled culinary sophistication and an explosion of big, bold flavors.

Wendys_Big_Bacon_Cheddar_Cheeseburger.jpg

"As the home of the number one bacon cheeseburger*, we had a desire to dial-up what we do best and create a flavorful, pub-fare style sandwich featuring more bacon, more cheddar and more innovation," said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation at The Wendy's Company. "The result is an unexpected, melt-in-your-mouth sandwich with huge craft flavors that deliver on our promise of always being craveable and affordable."

The new Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger boasts Wendy's fresh, never frozen beef** topped with its signature Applewood smoked bacon cooked fresh daily, a custom bacon sauce with a hint of sweetness, crispy onions, American cheese and a creamy, tangy cheddar cheese spread all housed in a first-of-its-kind cheddar bun, toasted to perfection.

Ready to experience more? Purchase the new Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger via Wendy's drive-thru, contactless pickup via mobile order or through delivery with the Wendy's app, DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates, and Uber Eats. And don't forget, when you order via the Wendy's app, Wendy's website or at a restaurant, you'll earn points towards free food with Wendy's Rewards™.***

About Wendy's
Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising.
Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.comfor more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Source: Based on servings among quick service restaurants over 12-month period ending March 2021. Source: The NPD Group/CREST®
**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.
***Wendy's Rewards available at participating U.S. Wendy's. My Wendy's™ account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value. See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details. Delivery availability and provider may vary by location. Prices may be higher than at restaurant. Delivery fees may apply. See Wendy's app, Wendys.com or delivery provider for details.

Wendy_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA90921&sd=2021-08-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wendys-introduces-first-of-its-kind-big-bacon-cheddar-cheeseburger-yes-really-301365887.html

SOURCE The Wendy's Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA90921&Transmission_Id=202108310805PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA90921&DateId=20210831
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment