Imageware Biointellic Achieves Level 2 ISO Anti-Spoofing Compliance

The Company's Biometric Liveness Detection Passed Testing with Zero Successful Spoofing Attempts

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imageware® (OTCQB: IWSY) ("Imageware" or "the Company"), a leader in biometric identification and authentication, announced that its Biointellic™ system has obtained Presentation Attack Detection ("PAD") Level 1 and 2 compliance, also referred to as "anti-spoofing" as tested by iBeta, a NIST-certified independent testing agency.

Biointellic is a revolutionary zero-friction, anti-spoofing system designed to prevent intruders from breaching authentication systems. The intelligent presentation cyberattack detection solution is used in several Imageware offerings, including Imageware Authenticate, Imageware Proof, and the Imageware Identity Platform, as it provides passive PAD for face images using standard mobile phone cameras. In many instances of cyberattacks, criminals attempt to fake the image of a face of a person in order to gain access to sensitive data. In the Imageware Authenticate example, users can take a standard "selfie" portrait, and Biointellic will be able to verify whether a real person is taking a live photo or if a fraudulent spoofing attempt has occurred.

The rigorous Level 1 and 2 compliance testing conducted by iBeta included several advanced spoofing methods, including high-resolution pictures and videos, curved pictures with cut-out eyes, silicon masks, and mannequins. Imageware passed testing without allowing any successful spoofing attempts, making it only one of a few companies to have achieved this feat during the testing environment.

"Anti-spoofing technology is essential to thwarting fraudsters trying to hack into personal accounts with biometric fakes," said AJ Naddell, Senior Vice President of Product Management & Sales for Imageware. "Reaching this milestone of passive anti-spoofing with PAD Level 2 certification will help more customers who are interested in securing their enterprise with biometric authentication and identification. Vital applications include employee login, mobile banking, money transfers, real estate rental and mortgage applications, hospital visitors and patients, and more. There is always a balance between security and ease of use for an end user; we embed passive anti-spoofing as the 'Friction-Right' solution, acknowledging that users want solutions that are simultaneously safe and easy."

Compared to active anti-spoofing, passive requires no additional action from the user. Most current solutions in the market are considered "active," requiring users to respond to challenges that add time and effort to the process. Imageware is one of just a handful of vendors that have achieved Level 1 and Level 2 PAD certification with a passive solution.

About Imageware®

Imageware identifies, verifies, and authenticates who people are, not just what keys and codes they have. Our Cloud-based, multimodal biometric solutions provide faster, accurate identification to better secure communities, data, and assets. Imageware solutions are trusted globally by government agencies, law enforcement, and private enterprises. Imageware: Identity with Biometric Certainty. For more information, please visit www.imageware.io .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to Imageware are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Imageware may from time to time update publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. Factors that may cause the projections to change or differ may include, but are not limited to, the ability to of the Company to continue to grow revenue, the ability to decrease operating expenses and continue to grow profit margins, and the Company's ability to continue to achieve positive cash flow given the Company's existing and anticipated operating and other costs. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in Imageware's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made

