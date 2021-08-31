Matt Revis Joins Health Catalyst Leadership Team

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Matt Revis Joins Health Catalyst Leadership Team

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 31, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- August 31, 2021 – Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced Matt Revis will join the Health Catalyst leadership team. Revis will report directly to Health Catalyst Chief Operating Officer Paul Horstmeier.

Health_Catalyst_Logo.jpg

Revis will continue to lead the Twistle business, a role he is familiar with, having served as Twistle's President and Chief Operating Officer prior to the acquisition of the patient engagement technology company by Health Catalyst in July 2021.

"Given the opportunity for patient engagement technology to transform healthcare, it is an incredible time to lead Twistle by Health Catalyst. As we enter the next stage of our journey, it's my aim to drive even greater care outcomes for our healthcare clients and their patients," said Revis. "I look forward to working with my fellow team members across the Health Catalyst organization to ensure Twistle reaches its full potential and delivers on our mission of massive, measurable healthcare improvement."

Prior to joining Twistle in 2019, Revis served as a Head of Product at Jibo, where he was responsible for the full product development lifecycle of the world's first social robot for the home. Jibo was named the 2017 Product of the Year by Time Magazine. Revis also served in leadership roles at Nuance Communications where he helped build the company's healthcare strategy through a mix of product innovation, M&A, and strategic partnership development.

"Matt's experience driving healthcare strategy and growth through product innovation and strategic partnerships will no doubt help further our global mission of healthcare improvement," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "We are grateful for his leadership and dedication to Twistle by Health Catalyst and are excited to have him as member of our world class leadership team."

About Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Media Contact:
Amanda Hundt
[email protected]
575-491-0974

favicon.png?sn=LA89285&sd=2021-08-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matt-revis-joins-health-catalyst-leadership-team-301364818.html

SOURCE Health Catalyst

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA89285&Transmission_Id=202108310800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA89285&DateId=20210831
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment