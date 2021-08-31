Xavier Media Group, A Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC:PSRU) Subsidiary, Inks A Colossal Television Deal With American Basketball Association

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xavier Media Group (XMG), a wholly owned subsidiary of Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC: PSRU), is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with the American Basketball Association (ABA). XMG will create and launch channels for teams referred by the ABA in exchange for a referral fee to be given to the ABA.

XMG will market and provide the following:

Streaming channels for ABA teams

Related apps for each team

Content in addition to teams proprietary content

Marketing and advertising collateral to secure advertisers

Introductions to corporate advertisers that it has associations with

Video production, structure, and systems for teams to stream games on their channels

Ability to stream channels on team's website

XMG's services anticipated to be rendered will provide each team with the ability to stream team channels on corresponding websites. XMG will manage and maintain each channel to assure continuous, uninterrupted streaming. Management of the ROKU channel, including upkeep on channel platforms, which encompasses full engineering, developing, and affiliate relations distribution, will all be controlled and provided by XMG. XMG will also provide introductions to corporate advertisers.

XMG, with the assistance of ABA, will cause each ABA team to obtain the proper registration where it may be required. This is necessary so that it may conduct business on national distribution streaming platforms such as ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV and others. The channels will additionally be available on both Philips' and Samsung's Smart TVs.

XMG currently has a portfolio of over three dozen streaming and broadcast channels, each in its specific niche or micro-niche, ranging from sports, cannabis, music, children's entertainment, fitness, horror, and many others.

XMG is dedicated to giving the ABA the exposure that it deserves, which is the reason that it has committed to use top platforms for streaming, such as ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. Roku was the top connected TV (CTV) platform in the US last year with 84.7 million users. Emarketer estimated that Roku users would make up 32.9% of US internet users and 46.9% of CTV users in 2020. Emarketer also estimated that there are 71.2 million Amazon Fire TV users in the US, representing about one-quarter of US internet users. The platform is estimated to maintain its steady growth as Amazon continues to sell its devices through website promotions.

The agreement between the ABA and XMG has brought about excitement within both companies due to its symbiotic and lucrative nature. Xavier Mitchell, CEO of both Valiant Eagle, Inc. and XMG, states, "This is an awesome opportunity for both the league and the team owners. The ABA has been in need of proper media exposure for decades and now it's here. As a result of this deal, team owners will finally be able to financially support their teams and players as they both receive exponential exposure."

Valiant Eagle, Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on creating the kind of entertainment company that provides and treats all employees, partners, constituents, communities, and regulators with utmost respect and honor. The latest deal with ABA marks another milestone as well as remarkable changes for both parties.

Xavier Mitchell continues, "The effect on our balance sheet will be fundamentally changed. Potentially earning revenue from over 200 new channels is more than significant. We expect to reach billions of people and project earning several millions a month once this initiative is in full swing. Advertisers will jump at this opportunity."

Updates will be forthcoming

About Xavier Media Group

XMG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valiant Eagle, Inc. It is a publicly-traded firm with focus on entertainment's energization on the Internet, social media, and television. With over three dozen streaming and broadcast channels, XMG continues to provide entertainment to its valued clients. Each broadcast and streaming channels own a specific niche or micro-niche, ranging from sports, cannabis, music, children's entertainment, fitness, horror, and many more.

About Valiant Eagle, Inc

Valiant Eagle, Inc. is a publicly-traded corporation focused on the energizing of entertainment utilizing different platforms such as television, the internet, and social media. Valiant Eagle, Inc.'s focus is realized in its subsidiary XMG through its partnership with the ABA.

About the ABA

The American Basketball Association (ABA) is a men's professional basketball league and has grown to become one of the largest professional sports leagues containing 176 teams all around the world. The original ABA was established in 1967 and merged with the NBA in 1976. The New Jersey Nets, San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers, and Denver Nuggets are teams acquired from the ABA by the NBA. Some of the ABA notable players were: Julius Irving (Dr. J), George Gervin (The Iceman), Ricky Barry, Moses Malone, and many others that came to be NBA players.

About the WABA

The Women's American Basketball Association (WABA) is a women's professional basketball league founded in 2017 by Marsha Blount. The WABA is a sister league to the ABA. The WABA has done exceptionally well with expansion as the league now has 20 teams across the country in comparison to the 6 teams it started with.

