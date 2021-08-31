Bizzabo Partners with Brightcove to Provide Award-Winning Virtual Event Streaming for Event Professionals Worldwide

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzabo , the world's leading event success platform, today announces its partnership with Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the global leader in video for business. This partnership provides event professionals with a market-leading, end-to-end solution for designing, managing, executing and measuring the success of virtual and hybrid events of any scale.

Bizzabo customers can now integrate Brightcove's broadcast-grade streaming technology into any event, whether the event is entirely virtual or a combination of virtual and in-person.

Ninety-seven percent of marketers expect to experience more hybrid events in the future. As event professionals continue to navigate this period of rapid change, they rely on flexible platforms and technologies like Bizzabo and Brightcove to future-proof their event strategies, and deliver measurable business outcomes.

"Flexibility is key for our customers and partners. Many organizations are continuing to plan with contingencies, and they depend on Bizzabo to support every type of event," said Chad Blaise, Bizzabo's VP, Customers & Partners. "Brightcove is an ideal partner because their platform is built to scale with the customers' needs, even when those needs change during the planning process."

Both Bizzabo and Brightcove have longstanding reputations for excellence in the event and video space respectively, delivering world-class experiences to large global customer bases.

"We are excited to partner with Bizzabo to ensure our customers have the flexibility, scalability, and reliability for their virtual and hybrid events," said Lynn D. Tinney, Vice President Global Partners at Brightcove. "Virtual and hybrid events are here to stay and this new partnership will enable organizations around the world to bring their events to life with video."

In February 2021, Bizzabo launched the Bizzabo Partner Program , making it even easier for customers to integrate complementary tools, technology, and services seamlessly into their events.

Bizzabo also offers tight integrations with the most popular business apps in the CRM, marketing automation, and web analytics categories. Enabling customers to integrate the Bizzabo event success platform with tools like Hubspot, Marketo, Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Slack, and many more ensures the entire organization using the Bizzabo platform benefits from event data. Additionally, one of Brightcove's key strengths is in the CRM and Marketing Automation integration space, which makes its new partnership with Bizzabo a perfect fit for both companies.

Bizzabo is hosting a conversation with Brightcove and Adobe on Sept. 21st to discuss how unlocking the power of the open platform in the modern era of events can help marketers surface insights from event programs and demonstrate return on event investment. Register for this free event: https://hubs.ly/H0W2HkK0

To become a Bizzabo partner, visit https://www.bizzabo.com/partner-program . For more information on Brightcove, visit https://www.brightcove.com .

About Bizzabo:

Bizzabo is the only Event Success Platform. Bizzabo's all-in-one event software enables in-person, virtual, and hybrid events to deliver unique attendee experiences through intelligent and intent-based personalized engagement. We help companies measure, manage, and scale events towards key business outcomes. Our platform empowers every organizer, marketer, exhibitor, and attendee to unleash the power of events. As a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions, Q1 2021 Report, we are trusted by world-leading brands to power their events—from Fortune 100 enterprise organizations and financial institutions to creative agencies and scaling tech companies Bizzabo was founded by Boaz Katz, Alon Alroy, and Eran Ben-Shushan, and has more than 300 employees in its New York, Tel-Aviv, and Kyiv offices.

About Brightcove:

When video is done right, it can have a powerful and lasting effect. Hearts open. Minds change. Creativity thrives. Since 2004, Brightcove has been helping customers discover and experience the incredible power of video through its award-winning technology, empowering organizations in more than 70 countries across the globe to touch audiences in bold and innovative ways.

Brightcove achieves this by developing technologies once thought impossible, providing customer support without parallel or excuses, and leveraging the expertise and resources of a global infrastructure. Video is the world's most compelling, exciting medium. Visit www.brightcove.com . Video That Means Business.™

