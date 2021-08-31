Logo
BIOLASE Announces Clinical Advisory Partnership with Leading Endodontist Dr. L. Stephen Buchanan

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

Dr. Buchanan has been lecturing and teaching hands-on endodontic continuing education courses for over 30 years, and will incorporate Waterlase technology into his programs and practice

PR Newswire

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, announced a clinical advisory partnership with Dr. L. Stephen Buchanan that will help expand laser adoption and increase hands-on training programs with one of the global leaders in endodontics.

BIOLASE_Logo.jpg

Dr. Buchanan has lectured and taught hands-on endodontic continuing education courses for over 30 years, both at DELabs, his state-of-the-art training facility in Santa Barbara, Calif., as well as in dental schools and symposiums around the world. He is a part-time faculty member in the endodontic departments at University of the Pacific's Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry and at UCLA School of Dentistry. He maintains a private practice limited to Endodontics in Santa Barbara, Calif., and is a Diplomate of the American Board of Endodontists and a Fellow of the International and American Colleges of Dentists.

"BIOLASE is elevating the standard of care in endodontics with their Er,Cr:YSGG Waterlase device," said Dr. Buchanan. "This technology supports single-visit RCT and minimally-invasive endodontic procedures as it very effectively cavitates sodium hypochlorite in our smallest preparations."

"We are proud to be partnering with Dr. Buchanan because of his reputation as an expert in the research and development of new technology, instruments, and techniques in endodontics," said John Beaver, BIOLASE President and CEO. "This partnership provides the most advanced laser technology in Endodontics for Dr. Buchanan's practice and training programs."

Learn more about the benefits of laser dentistry in endodontics at biolase.com.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 271 patented and 40 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 41,200 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

For updates and information on Waterlase® and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase, Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc, Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry, and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase.

BIOLASE® and Waterlase® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

favicon.png?sn=LA90908&sd=2021-08-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biolase-announces-clinical-advisory-partnership-with-leading-endodontist-dr-l-stephen-buchanan-301365614.html

SOURCE BIOLASE, Inc.

Rating:
