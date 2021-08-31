SinglePoint Provides Update on Subsidiary EnergyWyze, LLC as Company Accelerates Toward Breakeven and Profitability

- EnergyWyze strengthens portfolio through contract with leader in the energy solutions industry

- 300% increase in leads provided since acquisition in January 2021

- On track to achieve profitability in the next 60 days

- Q3 2021 revenue outpaces Q2 2021 revenue by 193.5%

PHOENIX, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) ("SinglePoint" or the "Company"), a company focused on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications to drive better health and living, today provided an update on its subsidiary company, EnergyWyze, LLC, who announced today that it is now the exclusive provider of USA-based lead generation and social media management for one of the world's largest energy solutions companies. The acquisition of this new client provides opportunities for immediate and long-term revenue growth and is a solid addition to the client portfolio.

With 1500 re-sellers nationwide the newly added EnergyWyze client has the potential to consume significant lead volume to supply their re-sellers. EnergyWyze's current focus is primarily on increasing their new client's reach in the market by increasing their followers and boosting engagement on all social media platforms. One method of engagement entails launching a social media contest with a marketable prize in order to simultaneously grow their reach and generate leads.

Che Oliver, CMO of EnergyWyze stated, "We're excited to be working with such a great company in the energy solutions space that has been a pioneer in the fight to move more homes to renewable power." EnergyWyze is continuing its efforts on expanding their base of clients to include a wider variety of energy efficiency customers to enhance the services currently offered. This opportunity further supports this endeavor and near-term goals.

EnergyWyze has extensive experience generating and developing solar leads for some of the nation's largest solar companies including Vivint Solar, SunEdison, Crius Solar, Radix and others. As solar continues to become top of mind for many consumers around the world there are many opportunities in which EnergyWyze is providing consumer education and onboarding that ultimately leads to solar installation happening by client companies.

Solar power in the U.S. alone has increased by approximately 4,000% in the past decade. While that increase is massive it still only accounts for 3% to 4% of our overall generation. The current administration wants to push adoption faster and believes that solar could power 40% by 2035. To achieve this target, the DOE calculates that solar rates will need to triple or quadruple — by 2030. A key factor in meeting the goal of increased solar adoption will be to continue reducing the cost of going solar. While solar makes sense in most of the US, EnergyWyze is helping homeowners across the nation connect with great installation providers and ensure that going solar is the right solution for them.

About EnergyWyze

EnergyWyze provides software and services to solar and renewable energy companies. Through their partners and clients, EnergyWyze provides solar, battery backup and EV charging solutions to homeowners and businesses throughout the nation.

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com) and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, the use of proceeds, anticipated growth and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

