SEI Adds Nearly $3.8 Billion in Institutional Assets Globally in First Half of 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

Addition of 11 New OCIO and Fiduciary Management Clients in 2021 Supports Global Market Momentum

PR Newswire

OAKS, Pa., Aug. 31, 2021

OAKS, Pa., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced continued global growth in its institutional business, adding 11 clients and nearly $3.8 billion in new outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) and fiduciary management assets during the first half of 2021. Among SEI's institutional clients added in 2021 are Greater Philadelphia YMCA and Real Estate Council of Ontario.

"After nearly three decades, SEI continues to stand out in a crowded OCIO and fiduciary management marketplace due to our focus on delivering results, evolving our services and building a broad infrastructure," said Paul Klauder, Executive Vice President of SEI and Head of SEI's Institutional Group. "We leverage companywide capabilities and expertise to provide comprehensive and flexible solutions that address clients' needs. Our investment in technology, depth of resources and overall client experience are why we continue to be the provider of choice for more than 440 institutional investors."

SEI is a leading provider of outsourced investment management services and custom platforms to support insourced investment staffs. The company's growth as a provider of outsourced investment management this year comes from new client conversions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, as the company continues to invest in developing its overall capabilities for institutional investors around the globe.

Since January 2020, SEI's institutional business has added over $9.1 billion in new assets globally. Clients selected SEI for its overall scale and infrastructure, data aggregation and reporting capabilities, strong sponsor support, ability to provide custom investment and sustainability screens, and breadth of experience.

"When hiring an OCIO, institutional asset owners, investment committees and other fiduciary decision-makers are looking for a provider capable of helping them address a broad set of challenges, often extending beyond traditional OCIO services," said Michael Cagnina, Vice President and Managing Director of SEI's Institutional Group in North America. "We look forward to partnering with all of our clients, and we are committed to working together to achieve their goals. We continue to focus on expanding our capabilities and providing the solutions and high-touch client interaction that address each client's unique challenges."

About SEI's Institutional Group
 SEI's Institutional Group provides institutional investors with outsourced investment management services and custom platforms to support insourced investment staff. SEI is one of the first and largest global providers of outsourced or OCIO investment management services to the institutional marketplace and recently launched its Enhanced CIO services globally to institutional investors that desire to have internal resources. The company delivers these integrated solutions to more than 440 clients, as of June 30, 2021. Our solutions are designed to help clients meet financial objectives, reduce business risk and fulfill their due diligence requirements through implemented strategies for the management of defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, endowments, foundations and board-designated funds. For more information visit: seic.com/institutional-investors.

About SEI
 After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of June 30, 2021, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $399 billion in assets under management and $880 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

Company Contact:

Media Contact:

Netanel Spero

Kristina Pereira Tully

SEI

Vested

+1 610-676-4556

+1 650-464-0080

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH90705&sd=2021-08-31 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sei-adds-nearly-3-8-billion-in-institutional-assets-globally-in-first-half-of-2021--301365495.html

SOURCE SEI Investments Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH90705&Transmission_Id=202108310900PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH90705&DateId=20210831
