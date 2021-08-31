Logo
Accelerate360's CoMag Marketing Group And Meredith Announce Partnership To Offer Expanded Media Services

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

Meredith's Expertise and Economies of Scale Now Available to Benefit Comag Customers

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2021

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate360's CoMag Marketing Group LLC (Comag) and Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) today announced a partnership allowing Comag customers to strengthen their competitive position and manage their operations more efficiently via access to Meredith's media expertise and economies of scale.

Meredith, owner of iconic brands including PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, and Southern Living, is dedicated to sophistication and innovation while also maximizing operational efficiency.

With today's announcement, Meredith now offers Comag customers access to a wide array of its own media marketing and production-related capabilities and services, including those focused on audience development, digital newsstand management, digital and magazine pre-media support, and paper and print procurement.

"We are delighted to announce this partnership with Meredith which brings extraordinary benefits and additional services to our valued clients," said Comag Marketing Group President Jay Felts. "This new platform with Meredith underscores our commitment to providing new and innovative opportunities for our clients, allowing them to focus on content creation and growing their overall audiences."

"Meredith has invested substantial resources to develop the best media practices in the industry, and we are excited to bring our knowledge and platform to bear in ways that create value for both Meredith and the clients we work with," said Meredith Magazines President Doug Olson. "Comag is ideally positioned to help its media clients seize growth opportunities and increase their efficiency by working with us. We look forward to engaging with new customers as a result of our deepening relationship with Comag."

Comag, a subsidiary of accelerate360 LLC, provides supply chain management, retail marketing, business intelligence, and financial services to media companies across the United States, Canada and overseas. All CoMag customers engaging Meredith's services will be managed with the same commitment to excellence, and have access to the same processes, opportunities, and benefits as Meredith manages its own brands.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) a leading media company for nearly 120 years, produces service journalism that engages audiences with essential, inspiring, and trusted content. Meredith reaches consumers where they are across multiple platforms including digital, video, magazine, and broadcast television. Meredith's National Media Group reaches nearly 95 percent of all U.S. women and more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month through such iconic brands as PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, Southern Living, and REAL SIMPLE. Meredith's premium digital network reaches approximately 150 million consumers each month. The Company is the No. 1 U.S. magazine operator with 36 million subscribers and the No. 2 global licensor with robust brand licensing activities that include a Better Homes & Gardens partnership with Walmart.

ABOUT ACCELERATE360:

Accelerate360 is an omnichannel distribution, data and media company that provides customized solutions for consumer product brands and retailers. We have a 100-year track record of growing brands through logistics, sales, media, sourcing, marketing, and media. Accelerate360's media group (a360media) boasts some of pop culture's best-known titles including Us Weekly and Men's Journal and engages nearly 70m consumers monthly across print, digital and social media. As a data driven organization, Accelerate360 leverages our first-party and third-party data to customize impactful and efficient solutions for our clients. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, we have offices and fulfillment centers strategically positioned around the United States and are proud to employ over 1,000 employees.

ABOUT COMAG MARKETING GROUP, LLC

Comag Marketing Group, LLC provides supply chain management, retail HQ sales/marketing, business intelligence and publisher financial services to the world's leading publishers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Comag provides services throughout the U.S., Canada and overseas. Comag is a subsidiary of Accelerate360, LLC.

favicon.png?sn=CL91097&sd=2021-08-31 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accelerate360s-comag-marketing-group-and-meredith-announce-partnership-to-offer-expanded-media-services-301366013.html

SOURCE Accelerate360

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL91097&Transmission_Id=202108310900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL91097&DateId=20210831
