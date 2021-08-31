Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. Buys Hycroft Mining Holding Corp, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Sells Thryv Holdings Inc, Gogo Inc

For the details of Mudrick Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mudrick+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mudrick Capital Management, L.P.
- Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) - 12,890,111 shares, 64.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.57%
- Globalstar Inc (GSAT) - 80,000,000 shares, 19.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.71%
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corp (HYMC) - 24,406,783 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 150,000 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 75,000 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.04 and $4.22, with an estimated average price of $3.7. The stock is now traded at around $2.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.39%. The holding were 24,406,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $102.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)
Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)
Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.07 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $80.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Gogo Inc (GOGO)
Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Gogo Inc. The sale prices were between $9.66 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $11.55.
