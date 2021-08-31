Nutanix Unveils Programming for the 2021 Global .NEXT Digital Experience, the Leading Hybrid Multicloud Conference

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announcedthe speakers and programming for its .NEXT Digital Experience conference, which will be hosted virtually from September 20-23, 2021.

This year’s event will bring together IT and cloud professionals from around the globe to explore the latest trends, solutions, and best practices in hybrid multicloud technology. The event will feature fresh perspectives on topics including hybrid multicloud, HCI and private cloud, app modernization and more from a series of technology visionaries including:

Theresa Payton - First Female White House CIO, Leading Cybersecurity Expert

Reshma Saujani - Founder, Girls Who Code and Marshall Plan for Moms

Gary Vaynerchuk - CEO of VaynerMedia, Author & Entrepreneur

Nutanix will deliver insightful keynotes from experts and thought leaders that will discuss the latest breakthroughs in datacenter and cloud technologies.

Day 1 opening keynote: Nutanix CEO, Rajiv Ramaswami, will share his perspective on the latest cloud and IT trends, Nutanix’s hybrid multicloud vision and how the company is helping business and IT navigate cloud adoption challenges to drive continuous innovation and build a secure digital future. Rajiv will be joined by IT visionaries, business executives and thought leaders to discuss a wide variety of cloud topics. Lastly, hear directly from customers as they share their perspective on the biggest cloud myths.

Day 2 opening keynote: Key Nutanix executives and other industry experts will walk through the latest advancements in hybrid multicloud technologies. Participants will also be able to experience the simplicity of Nutanix Cloud Platform and find out why Nutanix has a seven year average of a 90 NPS score.

Day 2 closing keynote: The event will close out with an exclusive interview with Gary Varynerchuk. Be sure to stay tuned for live entertainment from musical acts Chromeo and John Taylor of Duran Duran.

The experience will include the opportunity to participate in interactive networking sessions with live chat and Q&A, interactive video meet-ups, 1:1 meetings, education courses, certification opportunities, and expert sessions on a broad range of topics, such as:

Hybrid Multicloud

Automation, Operations & DevOps

Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery

End-User Computing

Databases and Business Applications

Hyperconverged Infrastructure

Security

Storage and Data Services

This year’s virtual experience will feature an “expo floor” where attendees can connect with Nutanix’s partners and sponsors. The .NEXT digital platform will provide hands-on labs, including live proctored sessions of Nutanix Test Drive, giving attendees a truly immersive – yet touchless – way to try out Nutanix’s latest innovations remotely.

Nutanix is also proud to announce an impressive list of .NEXT sponsors that are part of the company’s growing ecosystem, including:

Diamond Sponsors: HPE, Intel, Lenovo, and Microsoft.

Platinum Sponsors: AMD, Fujitsu, HYCU and Palo Alto Networks.

An experience designed exclusively for our partner audience, the Nutanix Partner Xchange will also be held virtually on Monday, September 20th for the Americas and Tuesday, September 21st for EMEA, Australia, Singapore and India. The Partner Xchange will feature a special keynote featuring Nutanix leaders, industry experts and thought leaders plus the annual partner awards followed by dedicated breakout sessions.

The interactive event will take place in three time zones, across multiple languages, with free registration available to all attendees. Visit the .NEXT+Digital+Experience+website to register.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making clouds invisible, freeing customers to focus on their business outcomes. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their hybrid multicloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix

